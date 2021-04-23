Pakistan: religious rage, revolt and recreation





The trending hashtag #CivilWarinPakistan was clearly an exaggeration, but the havoc wreaked on the streets of Pakistani cities by the Ashiqaan-e-Rasool (the lovers of the Prophet Mohammad) made the rest of the world feel like Pakistan was a country in war. with himself. What happened for much of the past week in Pakistan, especially across Punjab and Karachi, was not the first time that the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) took to the streets and virtually shut down large parts of the country. And despite the ban that was imposed on what is today Pakistan’s largest religious political party, the fourth largest political party (in terms of votes in the 2018 general election) and the third largest political party in Punjab, nowhere does the TLP and the extremist brand of Islam that it represents and espouses disappear.

While there is no dearth of extremists and fanatics in Pakistan, TLP fanaticism stems from something so basic and emotional for every Muslim that they are not only able to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people. people, but even its detractors are forced to complain half-heartedly. to the cause that TLP espouses. The two pillars on which TLP rests are Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (finality of prophecy) and Namoos-e-Risalat (honor of the prophet of Islam) and its reciprocal, Tauheen-e-Risalat (blaspheme the prophet of Islam) Islam). The TLP militarized and politicized these two concepts much more effectively than any other religious party in Pakistan. This TLP represents the majority Sunni Barelvi sect (also referred to as Sufis), which was traditionally considered to be more moderate, syncretic and heterodox compared to the Puritan Deobandi or Wahabi / Ahle Hadith Sunnis, also gives them a much larger catchment area to tap into. . . Add to this the fact that the TLP’s mass support base belongs to the marginalized, oppressed, lower-class mass who for decades have been fed radical rule by the Pakistani state and guardians of its ideological borders by the Pakistani army. The growing assertiveness and aggressiveness of the Barelvis, as well as all the other elements that give weight to the TLP in the streets as well as in the scrambles, now make it a deadly cocktail, or more accurately a political Molotov cocktail.

TLP was born out of turmoil over the 2016 execution of Mumtaz Qadri, the police guard who assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011. Since then TLP has clung to blasphemy and the the Prophecy to build a gigantic support base. In 2017, he blocked the main artery connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad over the issue of a minor amendment in the declaration that election candidates had to make recognizing the purpose of prophecy under the 2017 election law. , the TLP has received open support from Imran Khan and covert support from the Deep State and ISI. A judicial inquiry has revealed how TLP was being encouraged to destabilize the then-incumbent Pakistan Muslim League government of Nawaz Sharifs (PMLN). The 2017 Faizabad Dharna received support from most of the TV stations that were part of the military agenda to undermine the PMLN government and cut its conservative voice bank by boosting the TLP.

In 2018, the TLP went mad after the Supreme Court acquitted Christian Aasia Bibi on blasphemy charges. There was widespread violence in the streets, highways were blocked and much of the country came to a halt. Threats of blood curling were made against then-chief justice and army chief Qamar Bajwa, who was also accused of being an Ahmadi. It was a red line for the army which quickly moved against the leadership of the TLP. Khadim Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri were prosecuted and imprisoned. For a while it looked like it was curtains for TLP. But after a few months, they were both released after apologizing and promising to behave. Khadim Rizvi stayed under the radar but continued to build the base for the celebrations. The size of the TLP support base became known when Rizvi passed away suddenly last November. The funeral congregation was arguably the largest in Pakistani history and left everyone in shock and awe. It was clear at that time that despite the military repression, the TLP had grown massively.

The latest upsurge in TLP dates back to last year, when the party launched a protest against the republication of the Prophet’s cartoons in France. During a large rally in Karachi, the TLP formulated its demands: among other things, sever diplomatic relations with France and boycott all French products. A week later, the TLP announced a march towards the same Faizabad which, three years earlier, had propelled it to national rank. Once again, the district of Faizabad was blocked by the agitators. And once again, the government bowed and signed a deal promising to expel the French ambassador in two to three months after the proposal was approved by parliament. The TLP had also promised that sanctions would be imposed on French products. Two days after signing this agreement, Khadim Rizvi died. There were rumors at the time that he might not have died a natural death, but these also died soon. Although there was some controversy over his successor, the TLP mantle was handed over to his son Saad Rizvi.

Many people thought that after Khadim Rizvi, TLP would no longer be a force to be reckoned with. But while Saad lacked the fiery (and abusive but also earthy) oratory skills of his father, he more than made up for that with his more radical and aggressive approach. Just when everyone thought the cartoon controversy was over in February, TLP threatened to resume its protests if the government did not honor its deal. Imran Khan bought more temporary peace by promising to bring the TLP deal to parliament by April 20. He also identified with the cause the TLP was acting for and claimed he had done more than anyone to fight blasphemy. A week before the deadline, Saad Rizvi was arrested and all hell broke loose.

A week later, despite the TLP’s ban, the arrest of its top leaders and hundreds of workers, and reports of dozens of victims in police and paramilitary Ranger fire, the unrest in the streets show no sign of an end. It is almost as if something has bothered the TLP workers and their supporters. In a way, their agitation and insistence on their demands to take action against France has exposed the high-ranking hypocrisy of Pakistani politicians, bureaucrats, clerics and military who are always ready to exploit Islam and emotions. attached to the faith and to its holy personalities. , but never quite ready to put their money where their mouth is. This can be explained by pragmatism, but it is actually hypocrisy.

The point is, TLP cadres and other Islamists are simply demanding that the country’s rulers uphold the majesty and honor of Islam and its Prophet without compromising or making a Faustian deal. It is quite legitimate for them to ask what is the price that the Pakistani rulers attach to the honor of the Prophet? After all, when Imran Khan says that acting against France will not affect that country but will lead to economic devastation and diplomatic isolation, is he saying that at this cost Pakistan is ready to tolerate blasphemy against the Prophet? Since many Pakistanis never tire of saying that they are even ready to sacrifice their children to defend the honor of the Prophet, the plea that he cannot afford to take action against France or another country Pakistan acquiesces in genocide of Uyghurs due to economic and military aid from China seems rather hollow. The fact that if the privileged elite are not ready to pay the price, the lower class, which has nothing to lose, is ready to stand up and stake their lives for the cause of Islam, is at stake. heart of the conflict unfolding inside Pakistan. It is this disconnection between elitism and self-preservation on the one hand, and Islamism on the other hand that has been assiduously cultivated and nurtured by the Pakistani elite who are now returning home to roost.

Unlike Pakistan’s ruling class which only uses Islam for its own political and economic benefit, the TLP is committed to its cause. This commitment, as well as the representation of the dispossessed to whom he gave power and gave a voice, was one of the factors of his political rise. The growing political following of the TLP is also what prompted the efforts of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) to try to woo him and have an electoral deal with him. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid hinted at this in an interview. And after Saad Rizvi’s arrest, a top TLP leader revealed that the PTI had offered not only a lot of money and Senate seats, but also a political alliance if it compromised its demands against France. But the TLP refused to bite the bait and stuck to their guns.

As it stands, the government has failed to suppress the protests. Despite the TLP ban, the Home Secretary and Minister of Religious Affairs are said to be holding a new round of talks with TLP leaders. The military, which has played a very dubious role in supporting the TLP, is also concerned about developments. There are unconfirmed reports of soldiers and police deserting to join the ranks of the TLP. Even though these reports are exaggerated, there are fears that terrorist groups are joining forces with the TLP, creating a nightmarish situation. So far, the TLP is not a terrorist organization at all. But that could change. The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has already offered to support the TLP. Traditional religious parties like Jamiat Uema Islam led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman also offered to join the TLP if it organized a long march to pressure its demands. Jamaat Islami also strongly criticized the management of the crisis by the Imran Khan governments and supported the demands of the TLP. The main opposition party, the PMLN, has so far only criticized the government but has given up on provoking the TLP. But that could change, given that Imran Khan had no qualms about supporting and inciting the TLP when he was in opposition. In fact, everything Imran Khan did when he was in opposition now comes back to haunt him. Many Pakistani analysts point out that TLP did nothing that Imran Khan did not do or threatened to block roads and highways, target law enforcement officials and go on a rampage.

While it is entirely possible that the government will succeed in overcoming the current crisis, the scenes of the last week and perhaps the next few days have done more damage to the geo-economic dreams of General Bajwa and his army than something else. . There are now rumors that the inability of the Punjab government to handle the crisis will force the military to insist that Imran Khan get rid of the Punjab’s chief minister, Usman Buzdar. If that happens, it will be a blow to Imran Khan who controlled the Punjab by remote control after installing a dummy chief minister. But more worrying for Imran Khan, there are also whispers that if things cannot be brought under control, the military might even get rid of him. The game overhaul, however, will not solve the fundamental problem of bottling Islamic genius.

