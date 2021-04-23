Will the French envoy’s question derail the India-Pakistan Peace Initiative negotiated by the United Arab Emirates?





Can the peace initiative negotiated by the United Arab Emirates between India and Pakistan be affected by the widespread violence of the radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which calls for the expulsion of the ambassador of France in the country?

The demonstrations and violent agitations against the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published in the French newspaper Charlie Hebd last September created enormous unrest in France and in some Islamic countries.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron, defending it as freedom of expression and calling it an integral part of French civil and political discourse, angered radicals in Pakistan.

This had triggered boycott demands of French goods, businesses and even the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan. And the violent protests last week reflected this collective rage and hatred towards the European country.

To ward off increasingly hostile domestic pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan struck a deal with the TLP which spoke of the government bringing in a legislative resolution to expel the French ambassador.

However, aware of the dangers of keeping the promise, angering the French and the European Union and creating even more problems for Pakistan, the government has reneged on its word.

He arrested TLP leader Saad Rizvi and banned the outfit. Days of violence followed, the government lost its temper, freed its leader and most of its supporters, 669 out of 733 arrested for violence, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Imran Khan’s government also had to convene an assembly session which ultimately led to the formation of a committee to resolve the issue. Now, for the time being, the issue has been put on hold, but it surely has implications for Pakistan’s economy, security and diplomacy.

The Pakistani government now finds itself in a dead end. Any hostile action against France will certainly be the object of reprisals from Paris and the EU. In any case, Pakistan is seldom among Europe’s major trading partners.

With the sword of the FATF Gray / Black List hanging over its head and the IMF bailout renegotiations underway, Pakistan cannot even think of acting hard.

To deal with this, the PTI government in Pakistan may well try again to distract public opinion towards Kashmir. He might just heat up the heat on India’s alleged violations and even try to send his army of radicals to infiltrate Indian territories.

A few sporadic incidents like the bombing of the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday night could allow the shaking Pakistani establishment to bring Kashmir back to the landscape and use it to send jihadists to India.

However, with the UAE taking the initiative to start talks between India and Pakistan, Khan’s problems were bound to multiply.

While the UAE’s royal family themselves participate in peace overtures, and the country has remained a financial patron of Pakistan for decades, Prime Minister Khan can’t really play truant with them.

He has to at least go through the motions and try to play the peace to some extent.

Media reports suggest that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on February 25 was the first step towards peace. The second step involves the reinstatement of the respective high commissioners in the two capitals. Only then, contentious issues like Kashmir, terrorism and the rest need to be debated.

In the given scenario, Pakistan cannot explicitly violate the ongoing peace process in the short term. While General Bajwa seems to be in full agreement, to appease the ever-growing army of national jihadists, Prime Minister Khan would certainly need help from some outside sources, possibly Saudi Arabia, the Emirates. United Arabs and probably also the United States to curb the leaders of his country. local radicals.

The powerlessness of the Khans was clearly visible when the Pakistani government turned around not to resume trade relations with India, 24 hours after offering to import sugar and cotton from its neighbor.

So to what extent the peace process initiated by the United Arab Emirates between the two neighbors will greatly depend on how this French issue is approached in Pakistan.

In the current context where India’s borders remain less porous, the IMF bailout being discussed and the United Arab Emirates getting involved in the complex relations between India and Pakistan, the big question is whether the Pakistan will again create problems for India, which would bring it back to square one – the current state of a chaotic economic, social and diplomatic order?

A rational answer would be a big no, but then Pakistanis are unpredictable, both in cricket and in international politics.

OPED by Rajesh Kumar Sinha

OPED by Rajesh Kumar Sinha

(The opinions expressed in this article are personal of the author)







