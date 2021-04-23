Boris Johnson vows victims of post office scandal will be properly taken care of





Boris Johnson has said the old sub-posts wrongly sentenced due to the Post’s faulty Horizon accounting system will be “properly taken care of.”

On Friday, 39 former non-commissioned officers convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting, some of whom were imprisoned, had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal.

The court had previously heard that the lives of the deputy heads of post had been “irreparably ruined” as they had lost their jobs, their homes and their marriages after being sued by the Post Office, which had known the system had since been flawed. the beginning. In a judgment on Friday, Lord Justice Holroyde said the post office “has consistently asserted that Horizon is robust and reliable”, and “has effectively steamed over any substation that seeks to challenge its accuracy”. The Prime Minister welcomed the decision. Speaking on a visit to a farm in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, Mr Johnson said: ‘I know the distress that many substations and their families have felt for a very long time because of the Horizon scandal and I am happy that we have good judgment. “Our hearts are very much with the victims and we will have to make sure that people are properly taken care of because it is clear that appalling justice has been served. “Everyone in my profession knows someone in the postal world who suffered from it and it’s very sad what happened. “I think Horizon’s problem has been really terrible for many families and I’m really happy that judgment has come, I think, in a good way. “I hope it will now be a relief for these families and for these people who I think have been unfairly penalized and suffered a horrendous miscarriage and we need to make sure we take care of them. In a tweet on Friday afternoon, he also said: “Lessons should and will be learned so that this does not happen again.” I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to overturn the convictions of 39 former deputy postmasters in the Horizon conflict, a horrendous injustice that has had devastating effects on these families for years. Lessons should and will be learned so that this does not happen again. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2021 Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the post office “must continue to reform” after the appeal court ruling. He tweeted: “The court’s decision to overturn 39 postmaster convictions is welcome and a new milestone for those affected by the Horizon IT scandal. “The tragic impact this has had on postmasters and their families cannot be overstated. “The post must continue to reform.” In September 2020, the government announced a judge-led investigation into the scandal, but this has been criticized because it is unable to call witnesses or cross-examine them. Many of the former licensed sub-stations on Friday reiterated their calls for a full public inquiry. Former post office workers celebrate outside London’s Royal Courts of Justice (Yui Mok / PA) Echoing the calls, Ed Miliband, Labor’s shadow secretary, said: “This is a huge victory in the fight for justice for the sub-posts affected by this appalling decades-long scandal in the face of government inaction. “But there are so many other names to erase. “For some who have lost their homes and their reputations, it is too late. “We are pushing for a proper and robust investigation to understand how this scandal could have happened, and who was responsible, in order to deliver the justice those affected need and deserve. “The government’s investigation risks being a laundering.” Shadow Secretary of Justice David Lammy also tweeted: “Justice is finally done. “We now need a full investigation into how this happened in the first place.”







