Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex CEO absent
A visual representation of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency on November 21, 2020 in London, England.
Jordan Mansfield | Getty Images
LONDON A Turkish cryptocurrency exchange is offline and its CEO has reportedly disappeared, leaving thousands of investors worried their funds have been stolen.
Thodex, a Turkey-based crypto platform, said its platform was “temporarily closed” to deal with “abnormal fluctuation in company accounts,” according to a statement translated on its website.
According to local media reports, Faruk Fatih Ozer, the founder of Thodex, flew to Albania, taking with him $ 2 billion in investor funds. Demiroren press agency published a photo of what he said was Ozer leaving Istanbul airport.
A lawyer who filed a criminal complaint against Ozer said that Thodex has 400,000 users, of which 390,000 are active. However, Ozer disputed the claims, saying only 30,000 users were affected by the situation and that reports of around $ 2 billion in losses are “unfounded.”
According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish authorities have now issued an international arrest warrant requesting the arrest of Ozer. Police arrested 62 people in eight cities, including Istanbul, the state news agency said.
Thousands of Thodex users have filed complaints against the company, with investors saying they couldn’t access their accounts and worried their savings might be irrecoverable. Some Turkish citizens have turned to crypto to protect their economies from soaring inflation and the weakening Turkish lira.
According to Bloomberg, Thodex last month offered new registrants millions of free dogecoins. The exchange reportedly said 4 million crypto tokens inspired by the memes had been distributed, but many users say they did not receive them.
Thodex was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC via Twitter.
The coming crypto crackdown?
It’s a reminder of the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the crypto industry. Although some countries are introducing rules aimed at placing crypto firms under their supervision, the industry lacks the level of control seen in more established financial markets.
In 2019, the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX went bankrupt after the death of its CEO, resulting in the trapping of multi-million dollar digital assets in a digital wallet.
Turkey’s central bank recently banned the use of cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for swift regulation, warning against the emergence of “pyramid schemes” in crypto markets.
Meanwhile, Britain’s financial services watchdog warned in January that crypto investors “should be prepared to lose all their money” because of the “very high risks” associated with them.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are decentralized, which means that they are not controlled by a single individual but by a network of computers. Originally, the idea of bitcoin was for people to be their own bank and hold money outside of the traditional financial system.
Crypto investors believe, however, that the industry has matured a lot over the years. The price of Bitcoin has increased more than sixfold over the past 12 months, even after a sharp drop in prices recently. And bitcoin bulls are hoping that the entry of institutional investors and companies like Tesla into the market will help push cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.
Nonetheless, digital currency price volatility and possible regulatory crackdown are big risks for the industry. Jesse Powell, CEO of the US Kraken Exchange, told CNBC earlier this month that he is thinking about it “could be a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.
