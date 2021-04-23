Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex CEO absent

LONDON A Turkish cryptocurrency exchange is offline and its CEO has reportedly disappeared, leaving thousands of investors worried their funds have been stolen.

Thodex, a Turkey-based crypto platform, said its platform was “temporarily closed” to deal with “abnormal fluctuation in company accounts,” according to a statement translated on its website.

According to local media reports, Faruk Fatih Ozer, the founder of Thodex, flew to Albania, taking with him $ 2 billion in investor funds. Demiroren press agency published a photo of what he said was Ozer leaving Istanbul airport.

A lawyer who filed a criminal complaint against Ozer said that Thodex has 400,000 users, of which 390,000 are active. However, Ozer disputed the claims, saying only 30,000 users were affected by the situation and that reports of around $ 2 billion in losses are “unfounded.”

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish authorities have now issued an international arrest warrant requesting the arrest of Ozer. Police arrested 62 people in eight cities, including Istanbul, the state news agency said.

Thousands of Thodex users have filed complaints against the company, with investors saying they couldn’t access their accounts and worried their savings might be irrecoverable. Some Turkish citizens have turned to crypto to protect their economies from soaring inflation and the weakening Turkish lira.

According to Bloomberg, Thodex last month offered new registrants millions of free dogecoins. The exchange reportedly said 4 million crypto tokens inspired by the memes had been distributed, but many users say they did not receive them.

Thodex was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC via Twitter.