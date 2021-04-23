Sound Off for Friday April 23 | New





DON’T BLAME JOE

Emperor Trump installed DeJoy as postmaster general (presumably trying to interfere with the mail ballots for the November 2020 election). President Biden does not manage the day-to-day operations of USPS DeJoy. President Biden is well aware of the problems we are having with our postal system and is working to get rid of DeJoy. You should direct your comments and complaints to the Post Master General, and don’t forget to send a note of thanks to former Emperor Trump for yet another of his poor service to the American people.

TRUMP 2024 NOT

A REAL EXAMPLE

The Times Times guest columnist Joseph Batorys was very good. It’s a shame that not everyone has a role model like their father was for them. Each school should copy this column and send it home with each child.

TO READ A LOT?

To the smug idiot who complained that Biden sent him a letter telling him he was going to get another stimulus check he had already received weeks ago, like what happened over once when Trump was in power: Biden told us we received the past received this stimulus control weeks ago. If that was boastful, too bad – after hearing the utter moron of a president who was kicked a few months ago lie and brag every day about things he often had little or nothing to do with. Maybe this person should calm their rapidly beating heart long enough to read what the letter said before gushing about it. More likely, he / she rarely reads at all, but usually parrots what Hannity and Carlson say.

JB

THINK BEFORE

Joe Biden wants to reduce our carbon footprint by moving towards renewable energies. I would say it’s a logical, rational, and even laudable contrast to Donald Trump who, when he took office, wanted to turn to coal, the most inefficient and expensive fuel there is. And Donald Trump wasn’t just concerned with coal. He wanted to keep the oil in this country. What Are Republicans Thinking Back While Democrats Thinking Forward?

COP FAN

Yes, I live in Delaware County and I support the police one hundred thousand percent. In fact, they should double their salary. I am grateful to them for being here because when I need someone to help protect me, they are here. God bless the police departments across Delaware County with love and money.

POLICE SUPPORT

THANK YOU, DONNIE

Biden should thank President Trump when he thinks of all those vaccinated people.

UNBELIEVABLE

It’s Mike from Aston. I just saw on the news the body camera of the girl killed in Ohio. You know, I don’t know how stupid these officers are. Here’s a girl, right? She brandishes a knife and he puts three slugs in her. I mean, why can’t you just pull out his baton and hit his hand and pull out the knife? You know, I mean these guys, I’m telling you, I think they hire real creeps. I can’t believe a guy could just sit there and shoot a girl like that.

LET IT GO

I’m so tired of people talking about Donald Trump, Donald Trump this and Donald Trump that. Let the guy go at sunset. Like the other presidents who continued. Jimmy Carter went to build houses, George Bush started to paint pictures. Politicians have a shelf life of three to six months. So please let the guy step into the sunset. I’m done with him.

BABY BOOMER IN BOOTHWYN

WHAT IS A MAN

To say that Trump was the greatest president of all time is so silly. It’s not even funny. Donald Trump was a one-term president. You can never give a single term president the title of greatest president of all time. What did Joe Biden win by nearly seven million votes? Second, presidential historians have come to the conclusion that Donald Trump is the worst president of all time and the third and most disgusting of all. He cited insurgents to attack the Capitol. It’s not a great gift. He’s a treacherous dog.

ONE WHO KNOWS

