PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif released from prison





Lahore, April 23 (PTI) Pakistans Opposition leader in parliament and PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif were released from prison on Friday after spending around eight months behind bars in two corruption cases brought against him by the country’s anti-corruption body.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was released from Lahores Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday afternoon, a day after a full bench at the Lahore High Court granted him a surety against the provision of two sureties worth 5 million rupees. each.

Many Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters gathered outside the prison and showered the car of the 69-year-old former chief minister of Punjab province with rose petals and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in cases of money and asset laundering beyond means by the National Accountability Office (NAB) after a court dismissed his request for bail in the money laundering case.

The NAB alleged that the Shahbazs family had assets of around 16.5 million rupees until 1990, which rose to over 7 billion rupees in 2018, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income. .

Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that no investigation was underway against his client in these cases, as the NAB has already filed a complaint against him, he should be released on bail.

Declaring Shahbazs’ release from prison for the death of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s false account of responsibility, PML-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said: The judges of the Lahore High Court had not only marked the innocence of Shahbaz Sharif, but also exposed the malicious intent behind the fictitious government cases. She said the release of the opposition leader in the National Assembly was the death of Khan’s false corruption story.

The court specifically asked the NAB if it had any evidence or evidence to support its claims to prove that Shahbaz had in any way bribed public money. But the government, like all other cases, had nothing to say.

It had nothing to say because Shahbaz had served not only the people of Punjab but also all of Pakistan religiously with dedication, diligence and transparency day in and day out. He had always regarded his position as chief minister as a sacred mission of the Pakistani people, she said.

Aurangzeb said the beyond-means bond on assets filed against Shahbaz was a blow to Prime Minister’s adviser Shehzad Akbar.

This surety is a medal of honor for Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N and is a resounding slap in the face of Imran Khan. The tribunal dismissed all these allegations of the NAB-Niazi alliance only on the merits, she said, adding that Khan, in his obsession with inflicting damage on Shahbaz, ended up damaging Pakistan in his country. and abroad. PTI MZ MRJ AKJ MRJ

