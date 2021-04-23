Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to provide 1471 tons of oxygen, two lakh doses of Remdesivir – The New Indian Express





Through PTI BENGALURU: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday urged the Center to provide 1,471 tons of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir. The CM made the request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s videoconference with the chief ministers of 10 states, where coronavirus cases have exploded at an alarming rate. Karnataka had registered 25,795 new cases and 123 deaths in a single day as of Thursday. “The state needs 1,142 tons of oxygen from April 25 and 1,471 tons of oxygen after April 30. The chief minister called on the prime minister to remedy the oxygen shortage and immediately allocate 1,471 tonnes of oxygen, ”the chief minister’s office said in a statement. declaration. Yediyurappa said 500 tons of oxygen had been used on Thursday. “The Center had provided only 300 tons of oxygen. If this situation persists, many health centers may have to be closed,” said the Chief Minister. Yediyurappa said the number of infections is increasing alarmingly in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi, due to which the demand for Remdesivir injection has also skyrocketed. “As the state ensures that there is no shortage of injection of Remdesivir, the Chief Minister has called on the Prime Minister to provide two lakh doses of Remdesivir within the next 10 days,” the Minister said. communicated. Explaining the steps taken by the state government to tackle the Covid situation, Yediyurappa said the government has ordered private hospitals to reserve 50% of beds for coronavirus patients. The government has allowed private hospitals to use nearby hotels as withdrawal hospitals as plans are underway to establish field hospitals with intensive care facilities in the coming days, Yediyurappa told the prime minister. He also informed Modi of the strict measures taken to curb the increase in COVID cases in the state. According to the chief minister’s office, the prime minister has focused on health system reforms. Stressing the need to strictly enforce precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations, the prime minister called on states to prioritize adequate and moderate use of oxygen. “Modi advised that oxygen be audited in all states to prevent its misuse. He also suggested that state governments should facilitate the smooth flow of oxygen tankers,” the statement said. For the judicious use of oxygen and the injection of remdesivir, the prime minister called on states to control anxiety among people, the statement said, adding that Modi had asked states to supervise staff at retirement to contain coronavirus cases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos