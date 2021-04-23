China draws up hydrogen plan but its timing is uncertain

Bloomberg

The next target of tech crackdown is China: vast amounts of data

(Bloomberg) – As President Xi Jinping targets China’s massive tech giants, the big question now is how the hell gets them to share key data as part of a massive plan to transform the world second largest economy in the world. Mas Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have operated similarly to their US counterparts Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., harnessing user data to refine a growing range of digital services. As more data leads to better products, tech platforms often become natural monopolies – giving them enormous wealth and power that also open the door to abuse. the efforts failed to gain much ground. Europe’s main focus has been on giving users more control over data and imposing heavy antitrust fines on companies like Google; China, on the other hand, is going further than any other country to contain its tech giants. Last month, Xi said he intends to go after platform companies that amass data to create monopolies and gobble up smaller competitors. Chinese regulators then fined Alibaba a record $ 2.8 billion for abuse of market dominance, and gave dozens of other major internet companies a month to rectify anti-competitive practices. China is trying to create a data market that unlocks its value and propels growth. Beijing is investing money in digital infrastructure, drafting new data use laws, and building new data centers across the country with the goal of positioning China as a leader in transforming the world. world economy over the coming decades. – This is a complete national refocus on data as an economic driver, said Kendra Schaefer, head of digital research at Trivium China, a consulting firm in Beijing. With such significant benefits, you also envision a scenario where companies are more willing to adapt to Chinese net controls to enter the market. China’s digital economy has grown much faster than the national gross domestic product in 2019, highlighting its importance for the future. growth, according to the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technologies. Market research firm IDC has predicted that China will hold about a third of the world’s data by 2025, or about 48.6 zettabytes – about 60% more than the United States, or the equivalent of more than 10 trillion DVDs. some of the largest onboard data holders in the country. The most brutal way would be to enter their data outright, which some hardliners have suggested. Zhao Yanqing, a professor at Xiamen University, argued for the nationalization of big tech giants’ data at a Chinese economic forum. Since China blocked foreign companies like Google and Facebook, he said, companies like Alibaba and Tencent have received a benefit that should now be shared with the company. Only by establishing ownership. public platforms that we can tame the capital, Zhao said, according to a transcript released by the nationalist news site Guancha. Still, most analysts consider this unlikely. While Xi has a long history of fending off billionaires who could pose a threat to the Communist Party, he also wants to find a way to ensure a more even distribution of growth among 1.4 billion people in China. Although China is a one-party state, the party has placed its legitimacy in part on meeting the goals of improving living standards – and a booming digital economy is key to success. could quickly backfire on innovation, stifling innovation at a time when Xi is in need of technology. breakthroughs as the United States works with its allies to prevent China from obtaining advanced computer chips. You need highly competitive businesses, said Lizhi Liu, an assistant professor at Georgetown University who has written on China’s data policy. Nationalizing data would hurt tech companies. If you delete the data, businesses will lose their motivation and ability to innovate, so Chinese authorities are focused on crafting data ownership legislation that addresses the concerns of a range of competing interests. Local officials at the Shenzhen Technology Center may differ from antitrust bureaucrats over how much proprietary data companies must share, while security services could clash with economic ministries over issues such as data security. between different entities and provinces. This would allow them to be more easily used on new data exchanges such as the one recently launched in Beijing which aims to allow companies to exchange anonymous proprietary data – in fact a pilot for a national data exchange system. in recent years, in cities like Shanghai and Guiyang in southern Guizhou province, they have received only a lukewarm reception, in part because they are disconnected from each other and contain only small data pools. While it is crucial for large tech platforms and other private companies to participate in exchanges, the ever-changing regulatory framework discourages many players. Data in China is highly fragmented and lacks common standards, making it difficult. and expensive to operate. said Camille Boullenois, consultant at Sinolytics, based in Europe. Drafting standards and encouraging inter-provincial databases will help encourage data trade. Until recently, Chinese lawmakers focused primarily on security. A 2017 law gave authorities the right to access almost any private data if needed and required foreign companies to store Chinese customer data locally, forcing Apple Inc. to open a data center with local officials. Chinese leaders are now focused on using big data to help. governments provide better services. Firefighters can use it to respond to calls faster, while hospital data can help track citizens and stem the spread of Covid-19. This would form the foundation of everything from smart cities and financial regulation to surveillance operations against political dissidents.The Chinese government is developing a digital yuan that will compete with Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencents WeChat Pay. Co., which together represent almost all of the mobile payments market, enabling the People’s Bank of China to collect huge amounts of transaction data Authorities have also made significant progress with a system for measuring corporate social credit everything from tax payments to environmental protection to product quality. During a trip this month to the Guiyang data center, a local Communist Party official told Bloomberg News that companies are mostly worried about losing their competitive edge if they part with a critical resource. , were still exploring the mechanisms, said Hu Jianhua, deputy general manager of the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration. For businesses, they own the data. We encourage them to make their data open without forcing them to do so. One possible solution is for the government to become a co-investor with the companies. Bloomberg reported last month that China had offered to create a joint venture led by the Peoples Bank of China with local tech giants that would oversee the data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Ant Group Co. is resisting such a proposal, which risks facing the same hurdles as when Tencent and Alibaba allegedly refused to share data with China’s central bank several years ago after establishing the Baihang credit reporting company. is the biggest hurdle the government faces in dealing with tech giants, said Angela Zhang, author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism and director of the Center for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. There is an inherent tension between protecting consumer privacy and promoting competition between different platforms. Executives of China’s largest companies have sought to mitigate the damage caused by the crackdown on Xis. Alibaba investigation, CEO Daniel Zhang told investors last week that the company will continue to work with regulators on data privacy. Earlier this month, companies such as JD.com Inc. and Meituan pledged to play fair in the use of data after Guangzhou antitrust regulators called them to a meeting. Robin Li, head of research firm Baidu Inc., proposed a pilot program to major Chinese lawmakers in March to remove barriers in data flows between internet companies, after the firm’s reactions show they are frightened. after years of limited action to align with the government. According to Dev Lewis, a researcher at the Digital Asia Hub in Shanghai, that mirage has been lifted, he said. It is now firmly on the platform if they want to restore this. They need to take the lead on the data front. (Updates with central bank report in 23rd paragraph) For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com