Trump slams LeBron James for ‘racist rants’ after Ohio cop tweet





Former President Donald Trump slammed NBA star LeBron James on Thursday for an inflammatory tweet about the Ohio cop who shot and killed 16-year-old MaKhia Bryant.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA,” Trump said in a statement.

“His RACIST diatribes are divisive, disagreeable, insulting and degrading,” the statement said. “He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our country closer together!”

James, 36, born in Akron, caught Trump’s attention after he tweeted a photo of Columbus cop Nicholas Reardon with the ominous caption, YOURE NEXT.

The Los Angeles Lakers star deleted the tweet amid the backlash, saying he withdrew the missive because it “was being used to create more hate.”

Former President Donald Trump has called some of what LeBron James says “racist diatribes.” Joe Skipper / Reuters

This is not a single officer. this is the whole system and they always use our words to create more racism, he said, adding that he was so tired of black people being killed by the police.

I’m so desperate for more RESPONSIBILITY, he wrote.

LeBron James says he deleted the tweet because it was “used to create more hate.” Twitter

Her rebuke followed a previous post making it clear that despite the incendiary tweet being deleted, her anger is still there for what happened to this little girl, referring to Bryant, who was shot while pouncing on another girl with a knife.

Bodycam footage appeared to show Ma’Khia Bryant pouncing on another teenager with a knife.

ANGER is good for each of us and that includes me! Gather all the facts and educate the fact though! he wrote.

My sympathy for his family and justice prevail! he wrote.

LeBron James faced backlash for the tweet.Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Reardon was identified as the officer who shot Bryant on Wednesday. She later died at a local hospital.

