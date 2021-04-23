PM Imran Khan briefs media after SCC meeting on Covid-19





ISLAMABAD: Warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the public to adhere to government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Informing the media after chairing a National Coordinating Committee (NCC) meeting on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be forced to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed, the working class will suffer the most,” he said.

“The situation in India is getting worse because people are not getting enough oxygen. Pakistan could also face a similar situation if the SOPs are not followed “, warned the Prime Minister, adding that” if the situation becomes the same as India, we can close cities “.

“I call on the public to religiously follow the SOPs. The lockdown could be avoided if people cooperate and take precautions, ”he stressed, advising the masses to put on a mask when venturing out.

Prime Minister Khan announced that the government would seek help from the Pakistani military to enforce the SOPs.

Responding to concerns about the slow pace of vaccination against Covid-19, he said there was a shortage of vaccines in the world, assuring that the government was doing its best to procure the vaccine for the country.

90% of oxygen production capacity used

Speaking alongside the prime minister, NCOC chief Asad Umar said the country had already used 90% of its oxygen production capacity. He added, however, that measures would be taken to improve the oxygen supply.

Umar said restaurants will remain closed until Eid with a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining.

In a tweet after the NCC meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the Pakistani military to help enforce SOPs in cities.

“We are already using 90% of our oxygen production capacity. Lahore is the most affected, ”he added, advising the population to take precautionary measures because there is no other way to keep the virus at bay.

