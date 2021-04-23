CM Uddhav Thackeray to PM Narendra Modi





Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during the meeting of high-level states on coronavirus with PM Narendra Modi , assesses the PM on the shortages facing the State Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation with the chief ministers of 11 states and Union territories that recently reported the maximum number of cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stressed that Maharashtra needs more oxygen and Remdesivir supply. He also presented statistics on the current state of oxygen and Remdesivir supplies in the state. “More than 60,000 patients need oxygen support. The state has 76,300 oxygen beds. More than 25,000 intensive care beds have been made available,” CM Thackeray said at the meeting. Lily: Latest updates from Mumbai city He further added that Maharashtra needs 1,250 metric tons of oxygen per day. “300 to 350 metric tons of oxygen are purchased outside the state. With the increasing number of cases, Maharashtra would need an additional 250 to 300 mT of oxygen. The state has asked the Center to provide 13,000 giant bottles and 1,100 ventilators “. Said Maha CM. “Since Remdesivir has shown some benefit in reducing hospital stay, Maharashtra needs 70,000 vials so that it can help reduce the burden on hospitals. Currently, the state only receives 27,000 vials. of Remdesivir, ”added CM Thackeray. The CM said the state expects the Center to intervene to ensure an adequate supply in Maharashtra on all life-saving medicines. CM Thackeray further pointed out that Maharashtra’s vaccine supply is progressing at a very slow pace. Maha CM told PM Modi that even as the meeting progressed, the state only had a stock of 5 lakh doses. “Maharashtra has been the best performer in immunizing citizens, therefore the state needs to get an adequate supply of vaccine doses to keep moving forward at the same pace with inoculation,” CM told PM Modi . Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked for more clarity on vaccination policy (which states that 50 percent of vaccines produced by companies can be purchased by private hospitals and state governments). The Center recently announced that citizens over the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated from May 1. “The state has applied for permission to import vaccines because there are 5 crore 71 lakh citizens in Maharashtra in the 18-44 age group. That means the state will need 12 crore in doses to be able to vaccinate this age group and manufacture that number. with the current production will not be possible, ”said Maha CM. CM Uddhav Thackeray further suggested that companies, through their CSR initiative, be allowed to source vaccines from manufacturers. The chief minister also said that citizens who do not have severe symptoms are urged to stay in isolation at home and see doctors. He further added that retired doctors and nurses have been urged to come forward to help the state meet the Covid challenge. In his last speech to the nation,

PM Modi said states should only use lockdowns as a last resort. With Maharashtra reporting a high number of cases and deaths, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assessed the prime minister on the situation in the state and assured him that strict restrictions were in place to contain the virus. “Maharashtra is aware of keeping the economy running,” CM Thackeray said. Thackeray concluded by saying that on April 22 the day started with the availability of the 6.5 lakh vaccine. Of these, 3.5 lakh were used during the day. He further added that two doses of lakh were made available to the state yesterday (April 22). Meanwhile, Bombay Thursday, reported 75 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily death toll since July of last year. The city has reported 7,410 new cases.

