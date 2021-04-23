The invisible concentrates

Invisible, by Marianna Kakaounaki, is included in the official list of the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival 2021, which runs until May 12. It is described by festival organizers as a sharp political film with a human heart.

The Greek entry will compete alongside 64 films from around the world (out of over 2,500 submissions) in six categories. Invisible will have its international premiere on April 25 in the F: act category, dedicated to documentary cinema and investigative journalism.

My interest in this Greek international premiere is not only professional. Marianna Kakaounaki is a colleague at Kathimerini, we collaborated and I observed firsthand her silent perseverance and commitment to the topic. Marianna, who is 39 years old, already has a rich CV with many skills and a lot of experience not only from her solid education, but also from her work in electronic and print media.

What is Invisible, however, that takes it to the world’s third largest documentary festival? The story first appeared in an article by Kakaounaki in the Kathimerinis weekend magazine on October 13, 2019 (They won their freedom, they lost everything), before being made into a screenplay and film by the director for the first time.

A Turkish couple, Ebubekir and Gonca Kara, both teachers and supporters of the Gulen movement, were forced to leave their country three years after the July 2016 coup attempt and the wave of persecution unleashed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan . They had three children aged 3 to 8. They boarded a speedboat on the Turkish coast that left with 18 people, nine adults, including teachers, judges and academics, and nine children for the Greek island of Chios. They did not all survive the trip because the boat capsized and seven people died. Five of the victims were children.

In September 2019, the couple arrived in Athens with their youngest son Ali Ihsan, when we first met them in the film.

Kakaounaki, having gained their trust, along with Apostolos Nikolaidis, the director of photography, follows them everywhere. From the moment they opened the door to an apartment in downtown Athens, which was dirty and riddled with bugs, to its diligent transformation into a clean and pleasant home.

Entering the apartment was the first time I felt like a refugee, Ebubekir said. The goal clearly captures the dignity and strength with which they face unimaginable loss. The trauma is there and it defines them, but there is no time to cry, because there is only one goal: to leave for another European country. They tried seven times.

Along with the story of the Kara family, we get a glimpse into the life of another Gülen supporter, Ahmed, 35, a doctor who also fled persecution in his Turkey. There are about 1,000 families among us here in Greece, he said. The lens moves from its home to its community, from specific to general, to people who only leave their homes when home won’t let you stay.

Ahmed has adapted well here, loves Greece and is learning Greek. He says that only by knowing a language can you feel at home. With his compatriots, he creates a legal person because they do not want to hide. You have to be visible, he insists. Erdogan was looking for an excuse to make us invisible. Is it possible that a million Turks are terrorists? Impossible.

Gonca, who loves needlework and books, especially their smell, admits that I don’t miss my house. I miss the memories I have there with my children. I am disappointed that the people there are silent, suffering the persecution. On Chios, Gonca buried two of his children with his bare hands.

Is Invisible a political film? It was a big dilemma when writing the script, answers Kakaounaki. I wanted to make a film that tells above all a human story, not a political one. My goal was to focus on people, to shed light on their journeys, to highlight the global nature of their history.

It has happened millions of times: a dictator who violates human rights and laws, forcing part of his citizens into exile. Their desires are predictable, conventional, they are no different from anyone else. They want to have a job, pay the bills, give their children a better life. I don’t know if a documentary film can help. I know it is vital to make these people visible.

We ask Kakaounaki if the characters in the film wanted to become visible. For a long time, they opposed the idea and were afraid. They realized in the end that they had nothing to lose because they had already lost everything.

The only thing they asked for was to keep their current country of residence a secret. I think it is a great privilege to be a journalist to help these people share their stories. It is a cathartic experience for both camps.