Pakistan calls on military to help contain the spread of COVID-19 | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the military to cities on Friday to help enforce coronavirus-related public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak, warning that the country could soon face a crisis health conditions similar to that of neighboring India, unless the current tide of infections is reversed.

Khan addressed the nation after chairing an emergency meeting of his senior advisers as the number of COVID-19 infections skyrocketed across the country by around 220 million people.

“I have also asked the Pakistani military to go out on the streets now and help our law enforcement, our police to ensure that people strictly follow standard operating procedures (COVID-19), including including the wearing of masks, ”he said.

India reports record number of COVID infections again

Indian hospital COVID unit fire kills 13 patients

Officials said hospitals in major Pakistani cities, including the capital, Islamabad, are almost filled with coronavirus patients.

Pakistan has recorded more than 784,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 17,000 deaths, since the pandemic began early last year. Officials said on Friday that 144 deaths and nearly 5,900 new cases of infection had been reported in the past 24 hours.

Stricter restrictions

Pakistan’s prime minister said people still violate social distancing rules, noting that so far he has resisted calls from healthcare workers to impose a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. But Khan added that the government might not resist the calls for long.

“If our situation becomes the same as India’s then we will have to close cities. We really don’t want to do this because we know the poor suffer the most when lockdowns are imposed,” Khan said.

Sorry, but your browser does not support embedded video of this type, you can download this video to watch it offline.

WATCH: Pakistan faces more infectious third COVID wave

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is leading the national response to the outbreak, said authorities were working to maintain the oxygen supply needed in Pakistan’s hospitals for patients with COVID-19, as the number of case was skyrocketing.

“We have reached 90% of the oxygen supply capacity and a large part of it is used to treat patients with coronavirus infection,” Umar said, speaking alongside Khan.

The Pakistani government has imposed partial lockdowns on viral hotspots, shutting down all educational institutions in areas with a 5% positivity rate, banning public gatherings, sporting events and wedding ceremonies.

Restrictions were further tightened on Friday, restaurants were banned after 6 p.m. and only essential trading was allowed after those hours.

Assistance offered to India

Meanwhile, prominent Pakistani charity Edhi has offered to send its ambulances and medical staff to help Indian authorities deal with the devastating health crisis.

Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, said he conveyed his offer through a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We sympathize with you very much and during this difficult time we would like to offer our assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances as well as our services to help you cope and further circumvent the current health conditions”, Edhi wrote. .

Health workers treat a patient at Jumbo COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai, India on April 22, 2021.

India reported the world’s highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for the second day of Friday, surpassing 330,000 new infections amid alarming shortages of oxygen for patients and beds in hospitals in the second country the most populous in the world.

“The Pakistani Edhi Foundation, founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has done what most of the richest governments in the world have refused: to extend an offer of assistance to an Indian nation in deep need,” tweeted Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program. at the Wilson Center, based in Washington. “This is the example that must be set and that the world must see.”

The devastating health crisis in the neighboring country prompted Pakistanis to take to Twitter to express sympathy and solidarity with Indians, and urge the Khan government to offer its aid to India, Pakistan’s biggest rival. The #IndiaNeedsOxygen hashtag becomes a popular trend on Friday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear-weapon rivals, have gradually eased since February when their armies agreed to re-establish a mutual truce in the disputed region of Kashmir.

