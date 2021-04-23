We must choose better fights with China than this one





This is why Australia is right not to accept China’s grabbing for the international waters of the South China Sea; freedom of navigation exercises are the only practical answer to preserving a semblance of rules-based order. And China can only blame its own saber-strikes for the rebirth of the Quad relationship between India and like-minded democracies in Australia, the United States and Japan. However, hedging against China is one thing. Producing in kind is something else. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday canceled two 2018 agreements Victoria signed with China to join the Belt and Road Initiative to build new infrastructure and transport routes to the Indo-Pacific region. This announcement only seems to reveal that there are no new ideas in Canberra to get things done with China. The agreements were dormant, they contained more flowery language on the Silk Road spirit centered on peace than on operational details and did not result in any new projects. They were more token than anything, the first time China had signed a BRI deal with a subnational government anywhere, and a little propaganda boast for Beijing. So why do all we can to symbolically cancel them without any explanation, beyond a vague claim that they are not in Australia’s national interest? The federal government reviews many international agreements under the new Foreign Arrangements Act to ensure they align with domestic foreign policy. But lobbing this ad knowing full well that it would cause China gratuitous offense only seems to reveal that there are no new ideas around Canberra to get things done with China that would otherwise be threatened by this announcement. decision. Last year, Canberra’s call for an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was also dropped. Everything that has happened since, including a World Health Organization mission to China that raised more questions than answers, says it was an extremely important idea. But Australia has taken the lead without sufficient support from other major nations. This made it easy for China to turn history into a trade war, with tariffs on Australian wine and barley and restrictions on imports of coal, lobster, timber and meat. Yet the reality of world markets is that China is now paying record Australian dollar prices for our iron ore, where it has few alternatives. We have enough real complaints with Beijing, without finding obscure like moribund state deals with which to make evening announcements outside of the daily news cycle. Australia has yet to engage with China when and where it can. No one finds it easy to converse with a thorny re-emerging superpower, especially one that has invented a pugnacious and counterproductive wolf-warrior style for its diplomacy. But defending Australia’s important values ​​and interests is made easier by finding common ground, not by looking for conflicts in things that obviously don’t matter.

