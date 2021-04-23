Headlines April 23: PM Modi on oxygen scarcity; ‘Virafin’ approved for COVID treatment and other news

A health worker repairs an oxygen cylinder for a COVID-19 patient in a banquet hall converted into a quarantine center in New Delhi. | Photo credit: AP

New Delhi: Friday was marked by a number of major developments, as the government said it would provide 5 kilograms of food grains to 80 million citizens to help them weather the COVID crisis. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation. Here are the biggest headlines of the day:

COVID-19 crisis: Government announces free ration of 5 kg for 80 crore poor people in May and June

Amid the growing COVID-19 crisis in the country, the central government announced on Friday that it would provide free food grains to more than 80 crore beneficiaries in the country. The government said it would spend more than Rs.26,000 crore to provide 5 kilograms of free food grains during the months of May and June under the leadership of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

Zydus Cadila’s ‘Virafin’ Approved for Treatment of Patients with Moderate COVID-19

As India continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, good news arrived on Friday with India's Comptroller General of Medicines granting emergency use of Zydus' pegylated interferon alpha-2b Cadila, " Virafin ", for the treatment of moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. According to Zydus Cadila, "A single dose of the antiviral Virafin administered early by the subcutaneous route shows significant clinical and virological improvement in moderate adult patients with COVID-19. 91.5% of patients treated with PegIFN were RT-PCR negative on day 7. "

States must work together to meet oxygen and drug needs: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation with the chief ministers of high-burden states on Friday and stressed that if we work as one nation there will be no shortage of resources . India has recorded more than 3.32 lakh new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 1.62,63,695. The death toll rose to 1,86920 with a record 2,263 new deaths.

Canada bans all inbound passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

Canada on Thursday banned all inbound passenger flights from India and Pakistan for a period of 30 days, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said, citing an increase in Covid-19 cases in leaflets from the two countries.

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 health center in Virar, Maharashtra, 14 patients die; CM command probe

At least 14 COVID-19 patients died in a fire in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra on Friday. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-story Vijay Vallabh Hospital shortly after 3 a.m. According to an official, of 90 patients at the hospital, 18 were in intensive care when the fire broke out after an explosion in the hospital's air conditioning unit, which is more than 50 km from Mumbai. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an investigation into the tragedy, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 5.00,000 each to the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, Tope courted controversy when he said the Virar hospital fire was 'not national news'. "In today's meeting with the Prime Minister we will talk about Oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate amount of vaccine for the state … also the incident of the Virar fire, this is not national news. The state government will provide financial assistance to those affected, "he added. Tope said while speaking to the media.

Sensex loses 202 points, Nifty sets 65 points lower at 14341

BSE Sensex and Nifty finished lower today as recent gainers such as IT, Pharmaceuticals and Metals saw earnings reserve. Meanwhile, a record increase in daily cases of Covid infection has dampened the feelings. The Sensex closed 202.22 points or 0.42% lower at 47,878.45 while the benchmark NSE Nifty50 stood at 64.80 points or 0.45% lower at 14,341.35 .

It’s just a job we do, would be with our families if not here: IPL 2021 participants

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the country, participating players found that their conversations at the table had shifted from team discussions to the speed at which the virus was causing trouble for compatriots.

Sushmita Sen shuts down Twitter user who questioned her for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi

Sushmita Sen slammed a netizen when asked about her decision to help a Delhi hospital. The actress responded to a video from Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital in Delhi, and said she would organize some oxygen cylinders. However, a Twitter user questioned him telling him to help hospitals near Mumbai. "Delhi needs it, especially these small hospitals, so help yourself if you can," she replied.