HR McMaster calls for ‘different approach’ to ChinaExBulletin





HR McMaster, then National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. In an interview with NPR, McMaster says the United States and its allies must "compete more effectively "China.

Retired Lieutenant General HR McMaster says he likes some of what he sees so far in President Biden’s approach to China.

McMaster was President Donald Trump’s national security adviser for about a year. Before that he was a soldier and a writer. He thinks of the US’s long-term competition with China.

Relations have worsened under Trump and haven’t changed much under Biden yet. McMaster argues that a president is unlikely to revert to the old strategy of trying to bring China into the rules of the international system.

“I think we need to take a different approach at this point,” he said in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition. “I think we have to recognize that the [Chinese Communist] The party is what the party is mostly under Xi Jinping. “

Instead, the United States, along with its allies in Europe and elsewhere, must “compete more effectively” with China, McMaster said.

He also advocates a “multinational approach” to deal militarily with Beijing.

Below are the highlights of the interview, edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On the previous approach of trying to involve China in the rules of the international system

Well, there is nothing wrong with this approach except the fact that I think it was still based on this assumption that we were going to change China that our international approach would essentially moderate China’s behavior and that the Chinese Communist Party would eventually see the huge advantage of playing by the rules. I think we need to take a different approach at this point. I think we have to recognize that the party is what it is, especially under Xi Jinping, who has already extended his rule once and will almost certainly do so again. So it’s a change, really, from this idea that we can assert to the leadership of the Communist Party of China that they should be more like us. Instead, I think what we need to do is be more competitive. I think it’s really important for us to recognize the need for multilateral cooperation.

On whether the Trump administration has made progress in confronting China with tariffs

I think they have made tremendous progress. And I mean, there are some aspects of the implementation of the policy by President Trump and his administration. For example, I mean, I don’t see how the tariffs on our allies are helping China. But I was all in favor of tariffs on China as a way of making China understand that there is a cost associated with its unfair trade and economic practices. I think the Biden administration is determined to take it to the next level, and I hope it does. I wish him every success in this regard. And in fact, I think Europe in particular needs to take a stronger stance.

On whether a trade war lasts forever if China doesn’t change its approach

Well, potentially. And what we have to do is try to be more efficient. And to be more effective, we must recognize that China’s strategy is fundamentally a strategy of co-option, coercion and cover-up. So what China is doing is collapsing companies and collapsing countries with the lure of market access, with the lure of short-term profits, with the lure of investment. Chinese. And then, once you’re there, they use it to coerce you into supporting their foreign policy. What is most important is that we have to somehow protect ourselves against the divisive approach to conquer China. We really need to work together on this problem.

On whether President Biden’s focus on US cooperation with Europe, Australia, Japan and other allies would be more effective against China than the US alone

If we are united, it is true. I think it’s really important to understand that our relationship with the EU should be more than just better background music or a better atmosphere at cocktails in Paris. We have to, I think, really work hard to try to get the European Union to act. And I think initially the indicators are good. So I think it’s a better relationship, but it’s a relationship for a purpose. You know, secretary [of State Antony] Blinken said, “Hey, we’re not going to ask you to choose” [between the U.S. and China]. I mean, well, you know, they’re our allies. I think they should choose. … It is not a choice between Washington and Beijing. I think when you look at the wide range of aggressive actions by the Chinese Communist Party, it’s not a Chinese-American problem. It is a global problem of China.

On whether there is a serious risk of war with China in the years to come as this confrontation unfolds

Yes there is. And this is where collective defense and [a] A multinational approach to building a security infrastructure in the Pacific is very important. You have seen more and more multinational exercises involving the Indian Navy, for example. Indians have always been reluctant to see anything even resembling a military alliance. And then, of course, the countries that are sort of on the Eurasian rim and are coerced by China are also keen on more defense cooperation.

Bo Hamby, Elena Moore and Simone Popperl produced and edited the audio version of this story. Avie Schneider has produced for the Web.

