Fractured Ties ~ I – The Statesman





Winds of change seemed to blow across the Indo-Pakistan border in late February and March, raising hopes for a normalization of relations between the two distant neighbors, as Kuldip Nayar once described.

But that hope is quickly fading. During his visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Economic Conference on February 24, said that after being elected to the post in 2018, he offered to l ‘India the opportunity to hold peace talks, but nothing happened. pass.

However, he was hopeful; The Pakistanis’ only problem with India is the Kashmir dispute and it can be resolved through dialogue, he said.

The only way for the subcontinent to fight poverty is to improve trade relations, he added. Good judgment, even if the realization came a bit late. In response to the Pakistani prime ministers’ offer to hold peace talks, the MEA spokesman said India wanted normal and friendly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. violence and added: It is up to Pakistan to create such an environment. (The Statesman, February 25, 2021).

A casual reading of these statements may imply that India and Pakistan were really engaged in a game of one-upmanship to show which side was fairer than the other. But subsequent events raised hopes for the best.

Because, in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Colombo on February 25, in a joint statement released by India and Pakistan, it was stated that in the interests of achieving a mutually beneficial peace the along the border, the Directors General of Army Operations (DGMO) of the two states had agreed to address each other’s fundamental concerns that tend to disrupt the peace and lead to violence, and to strictly adhere to all bilateral agreements and agreements and to cease fire along the LoC, with effect from midnight. February 24/25.

The two sides also reaffirmed that the existing mechanisms of telephone contacts and border flag meetings would be used to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

The joint declaration is in reality an attempt by the two states to adhere to the ceasefire agreement signed in 2003 and is significant in the context of the deterioration of Indo-Pakistani relations in recent years which has reached its peak. peak after the repeal of Article 370 giving special provisions. status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories ~ Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ~ on August 5, 2019.

Following this decision, Prime Minister Khan announced the decision to suspend bilateral trade with India and to review bilateral agreements.

He also suspended the Delhi-Lahore bus service and the Samjhauta Express ~ train service which were introduced to promote contact between people.

Diplomatic missions were downgraded and Pakistan made a total effort to isolate India diplomatically, and raised the issue in the UN Security Council, with the help of its all-time friend, China, to put pressure on India to reverse its policy in Kashmir. But Pakistan realized that warmongering towards India did not bring it much benefit.

The decision of the two armies to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and strictly observe all bilateral agreements and arrangements was indeed a welcome step towards reducing hostilities and violence along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and was applauded by major political parties in the region. , people living near the LoC being the worst victims of ceasefire violations.

It should also be the occasion for new negotiations for the normalization of Indo-Pakistani relations. It is important to remember that the joint declaration of February 25 was not a sudden development; it was preceded by return negotiations between the two sides which allegedly involved Ajit Doval, India’s national security adviser, and Moeed Yusuf, Prime Minister Khan’s special assistant.

Both parties had their reasons for taking such steps. For India, peace along the Indo-Pakistan / LoC border will provide respite for strategic planners and may reduce the possibility of a two-front war. In 2020, there were 5,100 cases of ceasefire violations along the LoC – resulting in the deaths of 24 security personnel and injuring 130, including civilians – at a time when Indian forces and Chinese faced each other in eastern Ladakh. Significantly, the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan came weeks after the disengagement and withdrawal of Indian and Chinese forces from flashpoints in eastern Ladakh.

Pakistan also had its own reasons for seeking to improve relations with India.

First, the Pakistani economy is extremely stressed and it would be extremely beneficial for Pakistan if regional relations – especially relations between India-Pakistan and Afghanistan-Pakistan – are stabilized. Pressure from the FATF to bring terrorist groups under control is also an important factor, because if Pakistan’s name is not graylisted at its next meeting in June 2021, Islamabad could find it difficult to manage its Multilateral economic relations, in particular relations with donors, leading to overdependence on China in both economic and political / diplomatic matters.

If Indo-Pakistani relations improve, Pakistan can claim that its actions against terrorist groups are successful. Equally significant has been the dramatic improvement in defense and security relations between India and the United States in recent years, with strong bipartisan support.

After the changing of the guard in Washington in January, the Biden administration was adamant in its appreciation of India’s leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and its growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region. to promote common goals, as the Defense mentioned. Secretary Lloyd Austin during his three-day visit to New Delhi in March.

No less significant was the fact that the West Asian partners of the two states – in particular the United Arab Emirates – also wanted the two South Asian neighbors to normalize their relations for the development of peace in the region.

Within three weeks of the ceasefire agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan in mid-March, Prime Minister Khan and the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, the General Qamar Javed Bajwa, spoke out in favor of improving Indo-Pakistani relations. Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 16, Khan called for improved trade relations with neighbors, especially India, as this will promote regional peace and prosperity; peace with Pakistan will also help India gain access to resource-rich Central Asian countries, he said.

He reiterated that although Kashmir is the most important problem in the relations between the two states which had been seriously shaken by India’s decision to repeal Article 370, he hoped that the problem could be resolved by dialogue. Speaking at the same forum the next day, Gen.

Bajwa went further and said Pakistan is keen to bury the past and move forward to improve bilateral relations with India through negotiations on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir. Significantly, neither Khan nor his army chief of staff set a precondition for resuming dialogue on Kashmir and other issues.

General Bajwa also spoke about CPEC and the opportunity it offers for economic cooperation for states in the region, including India. And to give impetus to these gestures of conciliation, friendly letters were exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart during the last week of March. On Pakistan Day (March 23), Prime Minister Modi wrote to Imran Khan to address his Indian greetings to the people of Pakistan.

As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people for whom a climate of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative, he wrote.

Welcoming the Pakistani people on Pakistan Day is, of course, a matter of routine, but this year the Prime Minister’s letter has gained special significance in view of the above-mentioned developments. In his response to Mr. Modis’ letter a week later, on March 29, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while responding to India’s desire for peace, stressed that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depended on the settlement of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular. the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, for which an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and results-oriented approach.

In the context of these developments, there was also speculation that Prime Minister Modi might travel to Islamabad to attend the 19th ASACR summit, which was due to be held in Islamabad in 2016, but was unable due to the India’s refusal to attend after the attack on the military camp in Uri by terrorists based in Pakistan.

However, the possibility of improving Indo-Pakistani relations was shaken when the Pakistani cabinet flip-flopped on April 1 the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India, which disappointed the Pakistani textile industry.

The decision came a day after the high-level committee headed by then-finance minister Hammad Azhar decided (on March 31) to import the two products from India by virtually lifting a ban on two years on their import. Explaining the reason for the decision to import cotton from India, the finance minister said Pakistan’s textile industry would suffer from the lack of cotton production in Pakistan.

Importing cotton from the neighboring country – which is the largest cotton producer in the world – would help Pakistan’s textile industry, a major exporter of textiles, and would also be cheaper compared to other sources, which is also true. for importing sugar. It was a wise economic decision but rejected by Cabinet.

The obvious question is why did this happen?

(To conclude)

(The writer is (retired) Professor of International Relations and Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Jadavpur)

