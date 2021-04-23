Politics
Boris Johnson asked to protect farmland turned into solar farms
One of the biggest protesters for the creation of a huge solar park on the outskirts of Elstree has started a petition calling on the Prime Minister to “protect prime farmland from solar industrialization”.
Clive Glover is one of a number of activists fighting against a proposal to build a solar farm on 20 fields between Elstree and Radlett.
More than 1,400 opposed the program on Hertsmere city council planning portal, which makes it the most contested scheme in Hertsmere history.
Protesters, who printed banners and hung them around the borough, are worried about the size of the project and what it would do to the current landscape.
Sharon Woolf, pictured, is among those leading the opposition to the Hilfield Solar Farm app. Credit: Lynn Margolis Photography
Hilfield Solar Farm’s proposal is not the only one being presented or considered in the UK, and in his petition to Boris Johnson, Mr Glover expressed concerns about the loss of farmland for solar farms.
He wrote: “In recent years there have been an increasing number of planning requests across the UK to build very large ‘solar power farms’ covering thousands of acres of farmland, some even in the green belt.
“Such projects involve supporting productive food crop fields with hundreds of thousands of large solar panels to produce ‘green’ electricity for periods typically up to 40 years.
“During this period, farms are unable to grow food crops or raise animals. Only a few exceptions graze sheep, although this is no longer in fashion with developers. The promoters generally propose to “improve local biodiversity” but there is no guarantee that the existing fauna will not be permanently affected. ”
An example of solar panels in the countryside. Credit: Pixabay
Mr Glover said industrial solar power plants should be located on previously developed or brownfield sites or rooftops, rather than on “valuable” farmland.
While admitting that photovoltaic solar panels generate electricity from sunlight, he believes solar farms are “inefficient” when it comes to generating power, given the amount of energy. land used.
Instead, the activist believes that offshore wind power and hydroelectric systems are “much more efficient for its land footprint.”
An offshore wind farm off the coast of Kent. Credit: PA
Mr Glover said: “The Building Research Establishment announced in 2016 that there were about half a million acres of roofs pointing in the right direction for solar panels. But scaling these systems Installing hundreds of thousands of panels to bring electricity into the national grid is extremely inefficient as these panels typically generate only 12 percent of their maximum capacity in the UK climate.
“If the same area of land were used to build houses, but only 12 percent of the houses were already in use, there would be outrage.”
He added: “In the decades to come, in the face of the challenges of climate change, we must be able to produce enough food for ourselves. We currently import over 40% of our food and recent threats from countries against vaccine export bans have highlighted the threat that similar bans could be imposed on food if countries themselves run out of money. supply in the future.
“In addition, it is predicted that we will have to produce 56% more food by 2050 due to the increase in population. We have not increased food production by 56% in the past 30 years, and if we continue to build on farmland, we have no hope of doing so in the next 30 years. ”
The campaign in Hertsmere is running under the slogan “Save our green belt. Stop the solar power station ”. Credit: Lynn Margolis Photography
The shaded fields are where the solar farm development would primarily cover. Credit: Google Earth
Mr Glover calls on the government to end the development of large-scale solar farms on “prime farmland,” and to make a minimum of 50 percent of all new construction mandatory to include solar power on the roofs.
His petition for change, which can be found here, to the Prime Minister, has been signed by more than 500 people.
Enso Energy is the company involved in the demand to build a solar farm locally.
In his representations, the applicants explained that his plans will help provide the equivalent annual electrical needs of about 15,600 family homes – adding that the need for increased renewable energy is “urgent”, indicating the climate emergencies that have been declared by various agencies. and local authorities, including Hertsmere Borough Council.
Enso said the project will use a fixed tilt system with bifacial solar technology to ensure that the energy produced per hectare is maximized, adding that its plans aim to “dramatically improve” the biodiversity of the site, with a gain net of 39.54 per hectare. hundred.
