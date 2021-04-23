Caitlyn Jenner launches bid for Governor of California





Former Olympian, reality TV star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner said on Friday she was running for governor of California as the incumbent Democratic governor’s recall moved forward.

In a press release on Twitter, Jenner, a longtime Republican, said the hangar made an official announcement in the coming weeks and presented itself as a compassionate disruptor who would campaign for solutions and provide a roadmap to prosperity for the state.

California has been my home for almost 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, no matter what their background or situation in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But over the past decade, we’ve seen the Golden State’s glow diminished by the one-party regime that places politics on progress and special interests on people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision, Jenner said.

The Jenners campaign website also went live on Friday morning. Axios first reported the news.

Jenner, the step-parent of the famous Kardashian reality TV clan, is said to have considered entering the governor’s race if a petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom qualifies for the ballot.

The organizers of the recall said they collected more than 2 million signatures, well above the 1.5 million needed to reach the state threshold to call an election. Counties have until the end of the month to verify signatures and report their counts to state election officials. The state’s finance department will take about 30 days to produce an election cost estimate before a legislative committee reviews the results. Only then would an election date be set.

If a recall officially qualifies for the ballot, voters will be asked two questions: the first would be whether they want to recall Newsom, and the second would be who should replace him. There is no limit to the number of people who can run, and whoever gets the most votes wins, an open election that allows someone to be elected with only a small plurality.

Jenner could be the first of what many strategists believe to be a long line of celebrity and newcomer candidates who may closely mirror those who ran in the 2003 California election recall when the adult movie star Mary Carey, former child actor Gary Coleman and Hustler publisher Larry Flynt have added their names to the list of over 100 future governors.

Action film hero Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately won the election with 49% of the vote.

Like Schwarzenegger, Jenner’s path to politics has not been conventional.

Jenner rose to fame as an Olympic medalist decathlete in the 1970s.

Years later, Jenner became a household name again after her marriage to the Kardashians and a multi-year involvement in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show documenting their lives. Jenner was married to Kris Jenner, whose children from a previous marriage included Kim and Chloe Kardashian, from 1991 to 2015.

The Jenners’ children were also featured on the show. They include Kendall Jenner, a supermodel, and Kylie, a cosmetics mogul who at one point was among the world’s youngest billionaires.

Jenner announced that she was a transgender woman in April 2015. She starred in her own reality TV show, titled “I am Cait” in 2016.

Jenner endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but then reneged on his support, writing in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed: “I was wrong.”

“The reality is that the trans community is under relentless attack by this president,” she wrote.

Despite his renouncing Trump, pro-LGBTQ groups were quick to criticize Jenner for entering the race on Friday, citing her previous support for him.

“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans California governor. But @Caitlyn_Jenner has spent years telling the # LGBTQ + community to trust Donald Trump. We’ve seen how it turned out. turned out, “Equality California tweeted.

Adam edelman

