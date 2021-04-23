What Uddhav Thackeray demanded of PM Modi

In a virtual meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Thackeray called for oxygen to be airlifted if possible.

Maharashtra CM said the state needs 1,550 metric tons of medical oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients every day, and around 300 to 350 metric tons are purchased outside.

According to an official statement, he said that instead of distant states, if the supply could be arranged from neighboring states, it would be available early.

Empty oxygen tankers would have to be flown back to filling factories to save transport time if it was not possible to transport oxygen by air, CM Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the request to return empty tankers was accepted.

More than 60,000 patients in the state are on oxygen while there are 76,300 oxygen beds and more than 25,000 additional oxygen beds are under development, the CM informed.

Given its needs, Maharashtra is expected to receive 250 to 300 metric tons of additional oxygen, Thackeray said.

On Remdesivir shortages

Speaking about the shortages of Remdesivir, he said: “It is not known how effective Remdesivir is, but it surely shortens the period of hospitalization.

“The state should get a supply of Remdesivir based on the number of patients it has,” he said.

Maharashtra needs 70,000 vials of Remdesivir every day, but only receives 27,000, and it should be allowed to import the drug, he said.

Maharashtra currently has around 5 lakh of vaccine in stock, he said.

“Maharashtra has 5.71 crores of people between the ages of 18 and 44. We will need 12 crores of doses. Our vaccine manufacturers will not be able to produce the required doses in a short period of time. The business sector should also be allowed to purchase vaccines under their corporate social responsibility obligation, ”he said.

The Center is expected to provide 13,000 giant oxygen cylinders and 1,100 ventilators to Maharashtra, he said.

Prime Minister Modi had said the lockdown was to be a last resort, but unfortunately Maharashtra had to impose strict restrictions, the chief minister said.

“We make sure that the business cycle is not hampered as long as the state is strictly locked down,” he added.

He said he was convinced that Maharashtra will succeed in containing the pandemic.

The services of retired doctors, nurses and medical students are being enlisted to fight the pandemic, and facilities such as telemedicine and “tele-intensive care” are being used to ensure that patients are patients receive treatment immediately, he said.

He also stressed the need to study the ‘double mutation’ of the virus that has been found in the country to formulate the right approach to deal with the current outbreak of infections.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Update

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, slightly less than the day before, bringing its number of cases to 40.94,840.

As many as 568 patients have succumbed to the infection, bringing the toll to 62,479, a health department official said.

As of April 18, Maharashtra reported its largest daily increase in infections to date with 68,631 new cases, followed by 67,468 on Wednesday. As of April 17, it had reported 67,123 cases.

Of 568 deaths, 309 occurred in the past 48 hours and 158 in the past week, while the rest were in the period leading up to last week, the official said.

In the good news, 62,298 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, bringing the number of cases recovered to 33,30,747.

The number of active cases has increased to 699,858.