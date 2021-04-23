Jokowi signs PP on the protection of Indonesian migrant workers





Merdeka.com – The government has released the Government Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia (PP) Number 59 of 2021 regarding the implementation of protection for Indonesian migrant workers. The PP was signed by President Joko Widodo on April 7, 2021. The Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, said that this PP is one of the rules derived from the law number 18 of 2017 concerning the protection of Indonesian migrant workers (UU PPMI). This regulation, he said, was part of the struggle and proof of the presence of the state for the protection of migrant workers. “This is a long-awaited rule, because in addition to this PP contains regulations that explain in more detail the content of Law 18/2017, it is also an important legal instrument to improve governance the placement and protection of our migrant workers, “he said in a press release on Friday (23/4). He said that the management of the PMI placement must prioritize aspects of social protection and security. Indeed, the process and movement of labor migration between countries is very dynamic. He said the government wanted in the future more migrant workers working abroad to be referred to those who are skilled (skilled) and competent. “In principle, the government is firmly committed to improving the quality of protection for Indonesian migrant workers and one of the ways is to increase the skills of migrant workers and enforce good regulations,” he said. he explains. Ida explained that this rule consists of seven chapters. Chapter I contains general provisions and Chapter II regulates PMI protection. “The protection of the PMI is a central issue. Thus, in its implementation, this PP regulates the protection before the departure of the PMI at work, while working in a country of placement, until the end of the work”, he explained. In addition, Chapter III regulates the Integrated Single Window Service (LTSA) for the placement and protection of SMIs. The establishment of LTSA aims to improve effective, efficient, transparent, rapid and quality services without discrimination.

This LTSA will coordinate and integrate eight agency services in the form of offices. The eight services consist of a manpower office; complaints and information office; population office and civil status; health office; immigration office; office police; bank office; and a social security office. In addition, Chapter IV which covers the division of tasks and responsibilities explicitly between central and local governments ensuring the protection of Indonesian migrant workers and their families in an integrated and coordinated manner. "Even in this PP, the village government is also involved in the migration process. Because improving the governance of migration really requires the commitment of all parties, including the smallest elements of the village government. ", he explained. At the same time, Chapter V regulates the Indonesian Placement Company for Migrant Workers (P3MI) and Chapter VI concerning guidance and supervision. Meanwhile, Chapter VII as the last chapter regulates the closing arrangements. In this chapter, some of the previous regulations, namely government regulation number 3 of 2013, government regulation number 5 of 2013, government regulation number 4 of 2015 and presidential regulation number 64 of 2011, are declared invalid. "By performing trainings, ministers, governors and regents / mayors perform these functions in an integrated and coordinated manner. For the oversight function, ministers, governors and regents / mayors can involve the community," Ida said.

