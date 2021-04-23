PM Modi to oxygen manufacturers

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers on Friday, news agency YEARS reported. During the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that the challenge this time is to find a solution in a very short time.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday: “The Prime Minister held a meeting with major oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conference. He said this time around it was not just about meeting challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. He stressed the need. to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers. “

PM praised the oxygen producers for increasing their production over the past few weeks. He acknowledged the various measures taken to increase liquid oxygen production. PM also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet the country’s medical needs, ”PMO said.

“The Prime Minister said that with state oxygen requirements in mind, the government is working towards the efficient use of railways and the air force so that tankers reach the production center as quickly as possible, ”the PMO also said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that government, states, industry and carriers, as well as all hospitals must come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be. to meet this challenge, ”notes the PMO’s statement.

The meeting was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Soma Mandal from SAIL, Sajjan Jindal from JSW, Narendran from Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal from JSPL, Dilip Oommen from AMNS, M Bannerjee from LINDE, Sidharth Jain from Inox, Noriyo Shibuya from Air Water Jamshedpur and others, according to an official statement.

Earlier today, Modi interacted with the chief ministers of 10 states suffering from the worst case of Covid-19 across the country. The videoconference meeting comes on a day when India hit a new record of 3.32 lakh cases and 2,263 deaths within 24 hours.

During the interaction, PM Modi ordered all states to ensure that no oxygen tanker, destined for any state, is stopped or blocked.

The prime minister called for working together to fight the pandemic with collective power. He said the biggest basis for India’s success during the first wave of the pandemic was our united efforts and united strategy and reiterated that we will have to meet this challenge in the same way.

(With contributions from agencies)