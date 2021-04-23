Weekly quiz on international foreign policy news





Are you passionate about global news? Take our quiz to test your knowledge of the latest world events. 1. This week some of the richest and most popular football clubs in the world proposed the formation of a European Super League, which immediately drew condemnation from supporters and politicians. Who was the first team to officially drop the plan amid the outcry? (A) Chelsea

(B) Real Madrid

(C) Manchester City

(D) DC United 2. Saudi Arabia and Iran have not spoken for years. But this week, reports revealed that officials from both countries had held direct talks in Baghdad in hopes of warming relations. When did Saudi Arabia and Iran cut off diplomatic ties? (A) 2016

(B) 2001

(C) 1993

(D) 1979 3. Facing pressure from administration officials and the general public, White House Biden overturned his decision not to lift the refugee admission cap imposed by his predecessor. What is the current annual cap, set under former US President Donald Trump? (A) 500,000 people

(B) 50,000 people

(C) 15,000 people

(D) 1000 people 4. China is introducing a new virtual currency, commonly referred to as the digital yuan. What is the official name of Currencys? (A) Bitebi

(B) Peoples reserve digital currency

(C) Chinacoin

(D) Electronic payment in digital currency 5. Germany will vote for a new chancellor in September. Who has outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkels, the Christian Democratic Union party, recently chosen as her candidate? (A) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

(B) Armin Laschet

(C) Markus Sder

(D) Friedrich Merz 6. This week, former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd. Police in the United States killed 1,099 people in 2019, by far the highest number of police murders of any democratic country. Which country had the second highest number, with 36 people killed by police? (A) Germany

(B) Japan

(C) Canada

(D) Australia 7. Chadian President Idriss Dby, one of Africa’s longest-serving political leaders, died unexpectedly this week. How long had Dby been in power? (A) 30 years

(B) 44 years old

(C) 27 years old

(D) 18 years old 8. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is meeting for a face-to-face meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia this weekend. The group has been criticized for inviting the leader of the recent Myanmars military coup to participate. Who is this controversial guest? (A) Aung San Suu Kyi

(B) Min Aung Hlaing

(C) Mya Tun Oo

(D) Soe Win 9. As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, an annual UK competition silences its usually vocal competitors, asking them to submit written entries instead. What is this now hushed up event? (A) The finals of slam poetry

(B) The World Public Speaking Championship

(C) The Pro Heckling tournament

(D) Town criers championships 10. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reveal what COVID-19 vaccine he received, some world leaders are publicizing their injections, in hopes of encouraging citizens to get vaccinated themselves. Can you match the politicians to the vaccine they received?









Answers: 1. (C) Manchester City

2. (A) 2016

3. (C) 15,000 people

4. (D) Electronic payment in digital currency

5. (B) Armin Laschet

6. (C) Canada

7. (A) 30 years old

8. (B) Min Aung Hlaing

9. (D) Town Criers Championships

ten.









0-5: It’s a big world over there! Take stock of world events by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign policeflagship daily newsletter of s. 5-9: Great job! Now dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign polices One-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief and South Asia Brief. 10: Perfection! You are a pro who needs the in-depth information offered in Security Brief, our newsletter on national security and defense. Do you have any comments? E-mail [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

