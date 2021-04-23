At the Climate Summit, Chinese Xi proclaims the Green Belt and Road. The power of coal? Good…

In his opening address to the US-led Leaders’ Climate Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke of the importance of harmony with nature and his country’s commitment to the environment .

According to the summit translator, Xi said: China will encourage joint efforts to build a Green Belt and Road for the benefit of the people of all countries.

An official transcript quotes Xi as saying: China has also made ecological cooperation a key part of Belt and Road cooperation. A number of green action initiatives have been launched, covering large-scale efforts in green infrastructure, green energy, green transport and green finance, to bring lasting benefits to people of all countries. partner countries of the Belt and Road.

Regardless of the interpretation, it is clear that Xi equated China’s huge multinational infrastructure program with “green results.”

It is misleading.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), announced in 2013, aimed to reinvent the ancient Euro-Asian trade routes of the Silk Road for the 21st century. The massive project to build dams, ports, railways and other projects stretches from far-east Asia to Europe. Overall estimates of planned investments are in the trillions of dollars, with participation which would involve 140 countries.

In 2019, the Belt and Road Initiative International Coalition for Green Development (BRIGC) was established under the supervision of the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Its main objective is to promote international consensus, understanding, cooperation and concerted actions to achieve green development on the Belt and Road among the participating countries.

There is a long way to go, given that BRIs focus on fossil fuels.





According to Yale Climate Connections, an online news service, analyzes by experts and academics highlight the direct and indirect environmental impacts, almost all of the harms of the BRI.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Since 1999, his carbon emissions have skyrocketed from 3.26 billion tonnes of carbon per year to 10.17 billion tonnes in 2019. According to the International Energy Agency, the country has seen a 0.8 percent increase global emissions in 2020, despite the pandemic.

China is also the world’s largest producer of renewable energy. At the summit, Xi vowed that China’s emissions would peak around 2030, with the goal of reducing them to net zero by 2060. And while the country has adopted coal caps at home, the BRI is another story. As Yale Environment 360 reported in 2019:

“Chinese companies are involved in at least 240 coal projects in 25 of the Belt and Road countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Serbia, Kenya, Ghana, Malawi and Zimbabwe. China is also financing about half of the new coal capacity offered in Egypt, Tanzania and Zambia. While a few of these new plants will use the latest technology in Bangladesh, for example, China is building the country’s first clean coal plant, many are less advanced and are not planned with carbon capture technology that would make them less threatening to climate change control efforts. “

In a 2019 report, researchers from China, the United States and the United Kingdom have written that the BRI could lead to global warming of nearly 3 degrees Celsius if no effort is made to decarbonize BRI-funded projects. That same year, the World Bank has estimated that BRI’s transportation infrastructure could increase carbon dioxide emissions by 0.3% globally and up to 7% or more in some countries.

In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, renewable energies constituted for the first time the bulk of the new energy investments of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Financial Times reported. Overall, however, the renewable capacity of BRIs is minimal.

According to the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, of the $ 245 billion spent by China on energy financing over the past 20 years, $ 192.5 billion was in the BRI. About two-thirds of BRI projects involve petroleum, coal and natural gas.

China has reportedly invested $ 42 billion in BRI hydropower projects. In 2020, non-hydropower renewable energies such as wind and solar accounted for only 11% of China’s power plant capacity abroad, according to the BU center.

Many countries participating in the BRI are in desperate need of economic development despite their vulnerability to climate change.

BRI assessment in 2018, British economist Nicholas Stern said: “[I]F [these countries] adopt China’s development model, which has doubled China’s GHGs [greenhouse gas] emissions in the first decade of the century, it would make emissions targets in the Paris Agreement impossible. (The Paris Agreement is an international framework adopted in 2015 to reduce greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide that cause global warming.)

The Chinese come in and say Do you want to do it next week? It’s the Wild West over there. But they [China] have the biggest hat and the biggest boots, Jennifer Turner, director of the China Environment Forum at the Woodrow Wilson Center, told Yale Climate Connections in a follow-up report last year.

China argues that it is meeting market demand and that countries like Vietnam and Pakistan, where many people lack electricity, would have built coal-fired power plants anyway, Yale Climate Connections noted.

Contrary to Xis’ claim that China’s initiative will bring lasting benefits to the populations of all Belt and Road partner countries, not everyone in the participating countries so far is benefiting from the projects. of the BIS.

Take Cambodia and the country, Sihanoukville’s only deep-water port, whose special economic zone and expressway are part of the BRI. The city has developed into a huge casino economy which has attracted Chinese visitors but displaced many Cambodians. Cambodian expert Sebastian Strangio written in The Diplomat last year:

“Concerned about the rise of anti-Chinese sentiment among the Cambodian public, the government of Prime Minister Hun Sens, at the apparent request of Beijing, announced a ban on online gambling operations, effective January 1 of this year. This, along with the effects of COVID-19, largely ended the Sihanoukvilles casino boom. But the Cambodian and Chinese governments continue to clean up the mess that has arisen around the BRI, with each week bringing Fresh reports arrests of Chinese nationals on charges ranging from kidnapping to drug trafficking. “

The Atlantic wrote in 2020 that “native residents [of Sihanoukville] were more or less relegated to the lower echelon of the city’s service economy, employed as tuk-tuk drivers, parking attendants, and restaurant and hotel staff. ”

Environmental problems have worsened, with rapid development overtaking sewage treatment and other infrastructure, the magazine reported:

“Cranes and scaffolding are everywhere, hills and forests have been bulldozed, and a lake that was once vital for drainage during heavy rains has been filled in, causing flooding.” Most of the city’s road network has been severely damaged by the constant heavy truck traffic. and concrete mixers. Even the ubiquitous SUVs driven by the wealthiest Chinese have to navigate carefully through potholes that resemble moon craters, often filled with water. “

Another concern about the BRI relates to its impact on wildlife and its ecosystems.

We found that the BRI corridors straddle the range of 265 threatened species, including Saiga antelopes, tigers and giant pandas; In addition, the BRI corridors overlap with 1,739 Important Bird Areas or Key Biodiversity Areas and 46 Biodiversity Hotspots or Global Ecoregions 200, the World Wildlife Foundation said in a 2017 report on wildlife strikes.

The Institute for Environmental and Energy Studies cites a specific case of a problematic hydroelectric dam project planned for the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The dam site is also the only natural habitat of the endangered Tapanuli orangutan. In July 2020, construction of the projects was suspended; the Bank of China, a funder, cited environmental concerns in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the suspension.

Tigers are another endangered species affected by BRI. According to a September 2020 report, tiger habitats have declined by 40 percent since 2006. Among the countries participating in the BRI, 13 are home to tigers, and the construction of infrastructure, especially roads, restricts their movement and increases the likelihood of collisions between animals. and vehicles. Poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking are becoming a growing concern as these areas develop.

How do China’s climate change targets compare to those of the United States, which was the biggest emitter of carbon before it was supplanted by China?

According to 2020 data, the United States reduced its carbon emissions by more than 10%, the largest drop since the end of World War II. This drop, in part due to the global coronavirus pandemic, has yet to meet the targets set by the Paris Agreement, under which the United States has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 26-28% compared to 2005 levels. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the United States had only reduced emissions by 2.8 percent much more modest.

At the April 22 summit, President Joe Biden pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States at least 50% by 2030. But progressives and some experts believe the country could do more. According to a Carbon Switch analysis, start-up of energy efficiency, the reductions planned by the Biden administration “would be well below those necessary to respect the Paris Agreement”.

Other leaders also pledged to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change at the summit.

In a radical change of attitude towards the environment, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a 46% emission reduction target, almost double the country’s previous commitment of 26%, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged a 40 to 45 per cent reduction by 2030, compared to an earlier pledge of 30 percent from Canada. South Korea has said it will stop public funding for new coal-fired power plants, The Associated Press reported.