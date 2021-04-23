Politics
Mamata Banerjee says I would have attended the PM Modis Covid-19 meeting if I had been invited
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that she would have attended the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers from states with the heaviest burden in Covid-19 cases, if she had been invited.
Speaking to a press conference here, Banerjee said she had heard that Friday’s meeting on the Covid situation was aimed at the states most affected and therefore had not been made aware of it.
Presiding over a meeting on the Covid-19 situation with the chief ministers of 11 States and Union Territories with the maximum number of Covid-19 cases, Modi called for working together to fight the pandemic with collective power.
Trinamool’s congressional supremo alleged that “the mismanagement of the Center has led to the present situation”.
“On March 7, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said COVID was on the verge of extinction. This means the central government has no idea of the impending crisis. It has no idea. not followed up on the recommendations of the World Health Organization to increase the stock of oxygen, ”she said.
Alleging that Gujarat got 60% free vaccines, while other states got some, she said: “We have nothing to say against any of the worst affected states, but there should have a uniform policy. “
She said the Center could have organized a free vaccination for every citizen in the country by spending about 20,000 crore but it is not.
“When you (the leaders of the BJP) spent thousands of rupees to book hotels, guesthouses, charter flights and helicopters and offered money to voters to capture Bengal and hatch a plot to win the elections here, couldn’t you 20,000 crore for the health of every Indian? She asked.
Mr Banerjee said the state would now purchase 5,000 additional oxygen cylinders for hospitals.
The CM said the Center had adopted a “mother-in-law” attitude towards West Bengal in the allocation of oxygen cylinders.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was disrupting the poll by involving central forces.
“Seven of my electoral agents were kidnapped yesterday in Jagaddal to disrupt the free and fair vote. Nothing was done. The security forces were encouraged to open fire in another area,” she said. .
Stating that his party was ready to extend any cooperation to the Election Commission, Banerjee said: “I canceled today’s public meetings after the EC issued new guidelines on Thursday.”
Noting that Covid safety standards were flouted in West Bengal during the campaign, the Election Commission banned tours and vehicle gatherings in the state with immediate effect and said no public meetings of more than 500 people will would be allowed.
“The EC always issues orders late in the evening, perhaps keeping the Prime Minister’s itinerary in mind. But, we are quick to meet standards as we work for the benefit of the people,” he said. she said.
Six rounds of the eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal have already taken place, and the other two will be held on April 26 and 29.
The CM reaffirmed that the Election Commission should have conducted the assembly polls in five phases by consolidating the last three phases into one and stated that “the voting committee acted at the request of the BJP”.
