Prime Minister Imran Khan says ‘only education can change people’s destinies’ at university inauguration





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Kohsar University in Murree on Friday 23 April 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan opens Kohsar University in Murree on Friday. give a boost to tourism in the region. Pakistan can earn much more from tourism compared to exports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Kohsar University in Murree and said education is the only way to change a person’s lot, adding that the masses expect their governments to invest in health and education.

Shedding light on Murree state, which is a popular tourist destination in Pakistan, the prime minister said that over the years Murree’s population has grown, but there are no hospitals there. down to meet the needs of the masses, with the exception of a small hospital in Nathia Gali.

“It is the duty of the government to meet the needs of the masses, take care of their health and provide them with access to education,” Prime Minister said, adding that at present information and technology, [it is essential to say abreast with the rest of the world in order to succeed].

The Prime Minister also stressed that education is the only way to change the lot of people.

“A poor and illiterate person works hard doing manual labor but does not receive sufficient compensation for it,” the prime minister said. “If you give the same person technical training or teach them certain skills, they can earn a lot more.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that today there are many information and technology (IT) related courses that students can take for six months after completing their matriculation. This way, he said, students can make a living more easily.

Speaking of the riches Pakistan has been blessed with, Prime Minister Khan said the nation should be grateful to Allah.

“[Unfortunately] we continue to be ungrateful to Allah even though he has bestowed countless riches and resources on Pakistan, ”the Prime Minister said.

“ Tourism alone can help us pay our debts ”

He said the presence of Kohsar University will also give a boost to tourism in Murree, adding that Pakistan is gradually moving towards development as all areas improve at different levels.

“Our tourism industry is growing rapidly and social media has played an important role in it,” said the Prime Minister. “Tourism is the future of Pakistan. We can pay all our debts only with tourism.”

He said Pakistan could gain much more from tourism compared to exports.

The prime minister said that since so many people visit Murree each year, the city is overcrowded, so much so that people cannot even find the space to walk.

“Considering the situation in Murree, we need to open more tourist sites in the country,” he said, adding that tourism will not only boost the economy, but also generate jobs for the local population and that ‘they would not be forced. moving to cities to look for work.

“ Countries that put the needs of their people first always thrive ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that when the state does something to help the poor and needy, Allah grants that state more resources.

“All countries that put the needs of the masses first prosper,” he said. “Even non-Muslim [nations] progressed by adopting the golden principles of Riyasat-e-Madina. “

Citing a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the prime minister said poverty has been declining rapidly since Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [due to the provision of employment opportunities to the people].

