Frantic search for missing Indonesian submarine as air shrinks

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy scoured the waters off Bali on Friday, supported by the arrival of an Australian warship equipped with sonar with a helicopter, in an increasingly frantic search for a missing submarine with only a few hours in its supply of oxygen for its 53 crew.

KRI Nanggala 402 has disappeared after its last reported dive off the resort island on Wednesday, and concern is growing that it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time.

The navy chief said the submarine must have run out of oxygen early on Saturday morning

Twenty-four Indonesian ships and a patrol plane were mobilized for the search on Friday, focusing on the area where an oil slick was discovered after the submarine went missing during an exercise.

We will maximize the effort today, until tomorrow’s deadline of 3 a.m., military spokesman General Achmad Riad told reporters.

There was no sign of the submarine’s life, but family members hoped the massive search effort would find the ship in time.

The family is in good condition and continues to pray, “said Ratih Wardhani, sister of crew member Wisnu Subiyantoro, 49. We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be rescued along with the entire crew.

An American reconnaissance plane was due to join the search on Saturday and a second Australian ship was expected soon.

These two Australian ships will help expand the search area and extend the duration of the search effort, Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said.

Singaporean and Malaysian rescue ships were also expected in the coming days.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo canceled a visit to Banyuwangi port, where some rescue ships had left earlier, to prepare for a weekend regional summit in Jakarta, officials said. He called on the Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crews, while ordering all-out efforts to locate the submarine.

Our main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members, Widodo said in a televised speech Thursday. To the family of the crew, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to save all of the crew on board.

There was no conclusive evidence that the oil spill came from the submarine. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Adm. Yudo Margono, said oil could have escaped from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the weight of the vessel so that it could to surface.

Margono said an unidentified object with high magnetism was located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet) and officials hoped it was the submarine.

The Navy, however, said it believed the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth, at which the water pressure would be. more than the hull could support. The depth of the ship’s collapse was estimated at 200 meters (655 feet) by a South Korean company that refitted the ship in 2009-2012.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The Navy said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface.

Underwater accidents are often disastrous.

In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk suffered internal explosions and sank during maneuvers in the Barents Sea. Most of its 118 crew members died instantly, but 23 men fled to an aft compartment before later dying, mostly from suffocation. In November 2017, an Argentine submarine went missing with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic, nearly a year before its wreckage was found at a depth of 800 meters (2,625 feet).

But in 2005, seven men aboard a Russian mini-submarine were rescued almost three days after their ship was snagged by fishing nets and cables in the Pacific Ocean. They only had six hours of oxygen left before they reached the surface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the largest archipelago in the world with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges regarding its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.