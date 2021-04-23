Boris Johnson accused of breaking promise to publish leaked Dyson texts

Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking his promise to publish communications with billionaire Sir James Dyson.

Downing Street published a summary of the contacts but stopped before leaking their messages – despite Mr Johnson’s pledge to do so in Parliament on Wednesday.

The PM insisted on Friday that there was nothing “fishy” about their discussions, where he vowed to “fix” a tax issue for Dyson staff working on ventilators at the height of the crisis. pandemic.

The Labor Party lambasted the government for presiding over a day of “cover-up and gunfire” and accused Mr Johnson of “reneging on his promise” to the Prime Minister’s questions this week.

No 10 published a summary of contacts between Sir James and his representatives, and the government before the couple exchanged texts at the end of March.







These messages were then leaked to the BBC, sparking a furious briefing war between No10 insiders and former aide Dominic Cummings over who was to blame.

“The exchange on this matter is in the public domain,” the Downing Street statement read.

But the disclosure sparked an angry backlash from MPs seeking to review the correspondence amid sustained crony allegations.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: “The government has spent the past 24 hours swinging between cover-ups and cock-ups.

“Labor is focused on jobs, crime and the NHS, while Tories are fighting like rats in a sack and sinking deeper and deeper into the quagmire of sleaze.

“It shows a breathtaking contempt for the country.”

SNP MP Ian Blackford accused Mr Johnson of “failing to keep his word”.

“There must now be a full independent public inquiry into the Tory scandal and the charges of privileged access, irregularity and possible illegality,” he said.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters on Friday: “Let me tell you, if you think there is anything distant dubious or rum or strange or fishy about trying to secure more fans in period pandemic and do everything in your power to do. that, then I think you’ve lost your mind. “

In the story for No 10, a representative for Dyson contacted the Prime Minister’s sales team on March 15 while the managing director of Dyson’s parent company, Weybourne, wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak “asking for clarification on the status tax of Dyson employees returning to the UK to support the ventilator challenge. “.

Then, at the end of March, Sir James and the Prime Minister “exchanged text messages clarifying the tax positions of Dyson employees based internationally.”

“The Prime Minister has informed his officials of this contact with Sir James Dyson,” No 10 said.

On April 9, the government announced that there would be a temporary change in the rules to allow highly qualified people to work in the UK in activities related to Covid-19 without affecting their residency status for tax purposes.









“A response was sent to the Weybourne group the same day,” Downing Street said.

But the leaked messages turned out to be much more revealing than the story in # 10.

Mr Johnson promised Sir James he would ‘fix’ a tax problem for Dyson staff working on ventilator development.

At the time, the businessman had not been able to obtain the desired assurances he sought from the Treasury regarding his Singapore-based company.

Sir James has written to the Treasury asking that overseas staff not have to pay extra tax if they come to the UK to work on the fan project.

But having not received a response, Sir James is said to have raised the matter directly with the Prime Minister.







He said in a text that the firm was ready but “unfortunately” no one wanted them to proceed, to which Mr Johnson replied: “I’ll fix it perfectly! We need you. This has looks fantastic. “

The Prime Minister then texted him again saying, “(Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says it’s settled !! We need you here.”

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific assistance during the pandemic would not be affected.

In a statement after the leaks, Sir James said “neither Weybourne nor Dyson have benefited from the project.”

“When the Prime Minister called me to ask Dyson to urgently build fans, of course I said yes. We were in the middle of a national emergency and I am extremely proud of Dyson’s response – I would do the same if asked, ”he said. added.