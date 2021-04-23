Biden tells Erdogan hell calls Armenian massacre genocide





President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday that he intends to recognize the massacre of Armenians in the early 20th century by Ottoman Empire forces as genocide, people familiar with a call say between the leaders. Biden is expected to use the word genocide in a statement on Saturday recognizing Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, keeping a promise from his presidential campaign. He would be the first US president in 40 years to publicly recognize the 1915 massacres as genocide. The White House did not mention the issue in a statement on Bidens’ appeal with Erdogan, the first in his presidency, saying only that Biden told the Turkish leader he was interested in a constructive bilateral relationship with domains. cooperation and effective management of disagreements. They agreed to meet at a NATO summit in Brussels in June, the White House said. The lira extended its losses on the news of the call, falling as much as 0.9% against the dollar. It was trading 0.8% lower at 8.3903 at 9.46pm in Istanbul. Ronald Reagan was the last US president to call atrocities against Armenians genocide in 1981, but he quickly backed down under pressure from Turkey, the successor to the Ottoman Empire. Erdogan has rebuked other countries for calling the executions, deportations and organized massacres of Armenians genocide, and Bidens’ statement is likely to strain relations with the NATO ally. The Armenian diaspora has long pressured the US government to officially recognize the series of over 100-year-old atrocities as genocide. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Haberturk news site this week that Bidens’ words had no legal effect and would only harm US-Turkey relations. If the United States wants to worsen its relationship, the decision is up to them, he said. Relations between the countries are already strained over Turkey’s decision to buy an air defense system from Russia, which has led the Donald Trump administration to impose unprecedented sanctions against a NATO member . During the presidential campaign of the past few years, Biden has vowed to recognize the Armenian genocide and to make universal human rights a top priority. Still, it wasn’t inevitable that Biden would use the word in an official statement. President Barack Obama made a similar pledge in 2008. But in his eight-year tenure he has made nothing but watered-down statements calling the events of 1915 a tragedy of mass atrocity and horror but not genocide. In 2019, both houses of Congress passed a resolution recognizing the genocide. This vote came amid the anti-aircraft missile dispute and after Turkey began a military campaign in northern Syria, following Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw US troops from the US-controlled region. Kurds. Earlier that year, Erdogan blamed Armenians for the events of 1915, claiming in a Twitter post that the relocation of Armenian gangs and their supporters, who were slaughtering the Muslim people, including women and children, in eastern Anatolia, was the most reasonable action. that could be taken in such a period.

