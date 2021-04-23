China offers assistance to India amid viral peak





China offered aid to India on Friday amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.

According to state media reports, Beijing said communication was underway with India if they needed any support and assistance.

“The Chinese government and people will strongly support #India in its fight against the # COVID19 pandemic and are ready to provide support and assistance according to the needs of the Indian side,” the Global Times said quoting Lijian Zhao, spokesperson. word of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. saying.

India is currently facing a spike in the virus as the country has reported 332,730 cases, the world’s highest daily number since last year, according to local media.

With the new infections, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 10.6 million, India Today reported weekly.

India also reported 2,263 more deaths, bringing the national toll to 186,920.

Mass vaccinations

A sign of how dangerously overcrowded hospitals are, people are using social media to summon medical supplies for loved ones.

On Monday evening, an Oxygen Expresstrainleft Mumbai to the industrial city of Visakhapatnam in the south of the country, carrying seven empty tankers which are expected to return full in four days.

Modi added that every effort is being made to increase oxygen supplies.

Experts have warned that crowded religious festivals and state election rallies have become very common events, and some have said mass vaccinations are the only long-term solution.

India launched its vaccination campaign in mid-January and has administered more than 127 million vaccines so far. From May, all adults will be able to be vaccinated, the government announced on Monday.

However, some local authorities have run out of supplies and India has curbed exports of AstraZeneca shot. Meanwhile, Indias Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday it was increasing production of its Covaxin vaccine, its own vaccine, to 700 million doses per year.

Covaxin is administered alongside AstraZenecas shot in India, while approval has also been given for Russias Sputnik V.

Anadolu with additional contribution from GVS News Desk

