In the midst of the shortage, PM Modi organizes a virtual meeting with oxygen producers and industrialists

New Delhi In a meeting with oxygen producers and industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need to increase the availability of cylinders and improve logistics for easily carry.

The first ministers’ meeting took place amid a crippling oxygen shortage, a critical medical response to Covid-19, which is causing respiratory distress in some cases. The Chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Soma Mandal, TV Narendran of Tata Steel and other oxygen manufacturers also attended the meeting.

It was a very good meeting. Everyone made good suggestions, said Naveen Jindal, contacted by HT. Everyone assured the Prime Minister that he would work to fight the shortage, that everyone would make a total effort to overcome the crisis.

Jindal said there were concerns about some states blocking the free transportation of oxygen tankers from one state to another. The prime minister, he said, assured everyone that no one will be arrested. To increase the availability of oxygen, the PM also suggested that tankers used to transport argon and nitrogen should be converted and used to transport oxygen as well.

Some of us have said that we will also import tankers. Everyone assured him that they would do their best to make sure no life is lost for lack of oxygen, Jindal said.

Producers also discussed the need for rational use of oxygen so that there is no wastage. Modi briefed the attendees on how the government has put the railways and the Air Force on duty to help transport oxygen to several states.