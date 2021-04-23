After Trump, young Americans are ‘more optimistic about the future’, poll findsExBulletin





People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump on November 7 in Washington, DC New Harvard poll shows younger Americans of voting age are more active politically and optimistic about the future as four years. since. Alex Brandon / AP .

rocker legend Alex Brandon / AP

Alex Brandon / AP

Although they lived through one of the most politically and racially controversial times in U.S. history, younger Americans of voting age, especially those of color, seem more optimistic about the issue. future of the country than four years ago, according to a new poll released on Friday.

The Harvard Youth Poll of 2,513 Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, conducted March 9-22, found them expressing far more optimism than in the months after Donald Trump took office.

In response to the question, “Right now, would you say you are more optimistic or fearful about America’s future?”, 56% say they are “more optimistic,” compared to 31% who responded this way. in 2017 poll.

The change from four years ago was particularly dramatic among blacks 72% compared to just 18% in 2017 and Hispanics, 69% who said they were “more optimistic” compared to 29% previously.

“As millennials and millennials become the largest voting bloc, their values ​​and participation give hope for the future and also a sense of urgency that our country must tackle the pressing issues that concern them, “said Mark Gearan, principal of Harvard Kennedy School. Institute of Politics.

Respondents also indicated approval for President Biden’s overall professional performance, with the highest marks coming from blacks (77%), Hispanics (70%), college students (61%) and college graduates (67%). ). Overall, women indicated slightly more approval than men (61% to 57%). Biden also received high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (65% overall) and race relations (57%). Among college voters, Biden’s approval was the highest of any president in the 21-year polling history, Harvard said.

By a 2: 1 margin, young Americans expect their lives to be better under a Biden presidency (40%) than worse (19%).

The poll also indicates more political engagement for the country’s youngest adults. In 2009, after the election of former President Barack Obama for his first term, only 24% of 18-29 year olds said they were “politically active”. Today, 36% say they are with an even higher percentage of blacks, 41%, who say so.

The survey also showed that young Americans are more inclined to align with a host of progressive perspectives than they were in 2016, including immigration, seeing basic health insurance as a right. , climate change, the need to reduce poverty and affirmative action for skilled minorities.

“With a new president and the political temperature turned down after the election, young Americans are more optimistic, more politically active and they trust their fellow Americans more,” John Della Volpe, director of polls at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of politics, said.

The poll also shows significant skepticism among those polled that social media platforms Facebook and Twitter can be trusted “to do the right thing,” with half saying the government needs to tighten regulation of large technologies.

Almost a third of those polled believed Trump would historically be considered “the worst president ever,” while only 5% believed he would be considered the best in the future.

Meanwhile, major political divides persist even among this youngest of voting-age Americans: with more than two-thirds in total believe Biden “won the [2020] election fairly, “just a quarter of self-identified Republicans agreed with this statement. In addition, nearly a third admitted politics had hindered a friendship, saying racial differences were more often than not the cause of personal disagreements.

The survey which has just been published is the 41st edition of a biannual survey undertaken by the institute. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.6%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos