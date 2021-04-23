Free vaccine will cost Punjab Rs 1000 crore: CM tells PM Modi





A day after the Punjab decided to give the vaccine free to anyone who gets vaccinated at government facilities, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that the Punjab government will have to bear the brunt of it. a cost of Rs 1000 crore to extend this establishment. The chief minister said that at rates declared by a manufacturer, the cost to the government of Punjab would be over Rs 1,000 crore. He applied for central government funding for the immunization, with permission to have the cost billed from SDRF funds in the interim. He said the new vaccination policy for the 18-cap age group was unfair to states and called for central-state immunization parity for the 18+ age group from the 1st. May, while calling for urgent action to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen. Expressing concern that the Punjab had not received new results on viral genome sequencing in nearly a month, as the latest results showed more than 85% British strain, Amarinder urged the Prime Minister to order an intensification of efforts to understand the changes and their implications for an appropriate political response. He also urged the Center to build consensus on the appropriate behavior of Covid to control the spread of the virus. He demanded that, although his government has taken all measures to minimize oxygen demand, given its criticality as the most essential drug for the treatment of severe Covid patients, the Union government must ensure that all commitments in accordance with the allocation are met by cash. oxygen manufacturers in other states. Punjab supplies come from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and there are reports of misappropriation of supplies, he said during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ virtual conference to discuss the issue. the Covid situation with the chief ministers of the most affected states. A regular supply of vaccines must be ensured to maintain the supply chain until the last vaccination stand, he added, adding that due to the shortage of supply, vaccination in the last week was slightly weak. While the Punjab received fresh supplies yesterday, current stocks can only last for 3 days as demand for vaccines increases, he said. Amarinder also expressed concern about the lack of clarity on how much vaccine to make available by the Center after May 1 and how manufacturers will regulate supplies to individual states and private buyers. The state government, for its part, has formed a panel of experts led by virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang to advise on the vaccination strategy for 18 to 45 years, he revealed. The chief minister also highlighted the shortage and blackmarketing of Covid drugs, which he said is creating great panic in the media and the general public. Citing the increase in the number of cases to around 5,000 per day, with 10% positivity over the past week, compared to around 3,000 per day with 8% positivity during the last virtual meeting on April 8, the Chief Minister The Prime Minister urged the Minister to order central institutions such as AIIMS Bathinda, PGI satellite centers and Punjab military hospitals to provide additional Covid beds. The prefabricated structures proposed by the CSIR could be used for this purpose, he said, highlighting the serious situation in the state, with a case fatality rate of 1.4%. He pointed out that the state receives patients from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Haryana and Delhi, probably relatives of local people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos