Donald Trump says Democrats want to ‘pretend’ 2020 election was fair as Arizona GOP audits





Former President Donald Trump on Friday praised Arizona Republicans for their “tireless efforts” as their controversial audit of millions of votes cast in the 2020 election began.

“So many people would like to thank the brave and patriotic Republican Senators of the State of Arizona for the incredible work they are doing in exposing the large-scale electoral fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election,” he said. Trump said in a statement released by Save. America’s Political Action Committee.

He continued, “Why are Democrats so desperate to prevent this election fraud from coming to light? This answer is obvious! Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has not provided any help to the Senate from the State. The election was free and fair. “

Trump lost Arizona to Joe Biden by around 10,500 votes. The 2020 swing critical state turned blue after choosing Trump in 2016 by more than 90,000 ballots.

The 2020 state election results have already passed the scrutiny of several audits. They have also resisted several lawsuits from Trump and his GOP allies that baselessly claimed there was widespread voter fraud.

“Honest elections are the heart and soul of America. We must never allow this to happen again in our great country,” Trump said on Friday. “Thanks to State Senators and others in Arizona for starting this comprehensive forensic audit. I predict the results will be surprising!”

The audit will include a manual recount of the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County. The largest county in the state, it’s usually a Republican stronghold, but Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the region since 1972.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ ticket garnered 49.81% of the vote, compared with 47.65% who backed Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence, according to the county election summary.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference February 28 in Orlando, Florida. Trump congratulated the Arizona GOP on Friday for conducting an audit of the 2020 election. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party Supervisor Steve Gallardo filed a lawsuit on Thursday to prevent the audit from taking place, arguing it violated state law and constituted a security risk.

“The sole reason for this lawsuit and injunctions is to protect the sanctity of the ballots and, more importantly, to preserve the privacy of voters from a bogus audit that has been corrupted by agitators and theorists of the conspiracy, ”Gallardo said in a tweet.

He added: “This corrupt process will not be transparent, black money influencers have selected people to observe and witness the ‘audit’ which will be conducted by an uncertified and unqualified group.”

Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann hired Florida-based Cyber ​​Ninjas to oversee the audit. Democrats have expressed concern that Cyber ​​Ninjas founder Doug Logan has expressed doubts that Biden will win the 2020 race.

The audit will be broadcast live by the right-wing pro-Trump television network OANN, which helped raise some of the funds used to fund the audit and recount.

Newsweek contacted Ducey’s office and the Maricopa County supervisor for comment on Trump’s statement, but did not receive a response until publication.

