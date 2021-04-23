Boris Johnson visits Hartlepool and talks about jobs at Dogger Bank, Novavax and getting a ticket to Pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Hartlepool United Football Club today to support Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer in her by-election campaign.
During his on-the-spot visit, he was keen to highlight how his party is distributing ‘hits, hits, hits’ and ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’, while trying to dispel claims by Labor leader Keir Starmer that he offers ‘sleaze, sleaze, sleaze’.
In Victoria Park, Mr Johnson presented his ‘vision of change for Teesside’, drawing attention to areas that may provide more green technology and to the ‘exciting investment’ in the coronavirus vaccine Novavax, which is being manufactured at Billingham.
He said: “The whole of the North East can be at the center of clean green technology.
“This country already has the largest offshore wind market in the world, and we are going to do more.
“It’s going to happen at these large Dogger Bank wind farms in the North Sea, and it’s going to generate fantastic, high quality green jobs in Hartlepool.”
Despite Boris’ clear vision for the future, the latest ONS figures show the city’s unemployment rate at 8.7%.
And recently, Keir Starmer called on the government to revitalize its Kickstart program for unemployed youth, after it was revealed that only a fraction of the under-25s who have lost their jobs in the pandemic are on probation.
Responding to those numbers, Boris Johnson said: “We have invested a lot of money in Kickstart, and the truth is working well in some parts of the country and not so well in others.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added, “In Tees Valley we have generated 500 Kickstarter spots, which, in proportion to population size, is better than most other areas.”
After having a chat with some of the Pools players, Mr Johnson spoke about the government’s roadmap to bring fans back to the club.
He said: “The best way forward for clubs like Hartlepool to reopen and get full stadiums.
“To do this, we were going to have to have a situation where people are very confident about their Covid status.
“We’re looking to drag out certificates of Covid status, which could involve three things: immunity status, vaccine status, or getting a lateral flow test.”
He said he would prefer a situation where the vaccine rollout means “immunity levels are so high in the population that we can come back to life as pretty much normal.”
After sweating on the pitch, he also used the visit as an opportunity to hit former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, saying: ‘If you ask me the name of the former MP, I don’t care. honestly not remember. remember Mandelson and the guacamole “.
He hopes his party candidate Jill Mortimer of North Yorkshire will be more memorable at the polls.
She pledged to move to Hartlepool if she was elected, and said: “My grandma grew up here so that just feels right.
“I hope I am given the opportunity to live here, because I think it’s a great place and he needs someone who cares, and I will care.”
