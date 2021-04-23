Pakistan brings in army to fight COVID-19





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan on Friday announced it will bring the military to roads and markets to fight COVID-19 as infections rise in the country.

Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), which monitors the country’s anti-virus strategy, in the capital Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the military is now segregating. will also deploy with the police to implement the anti-virus policy.

“I issued directives to deploy the army with other law enforcement agencies to implement the SOPs [standard operating procedures]Khan said.

He warned the government would lock down major cities if people avoided following SOPs, including by not wearing masks.

Currently, the South Asian nation of over 200 million people is experiencing a significant increase in infections and deaths as the country faces a third wave since last month.

CNOC informed the prime minister on Friday of its plan to control the spread of the virus and also suggested lockdowns in major cities.

But Khan rejected the suggestion of an immediate lockdown and said such action would hurt the country’s economy and poor segments of society.

“I don’t want to go for a full big city lockdown because it would affect our economy, but if people don’t follow the SOPs, we won’t have any other way except a full lockdown,” Khan said.

He called on the nation to wear masks and avoid gatherings.

Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for National Health Services, while speaking on the occasion, also warned that if the current rate of infections continued, the situation could worsen as the health system the country’s already weak is overwhelmed.

Virus peak in the country

Pakistan reported nearly 6,000 cases and 144 deaths on Friday, the second-highest number of infections in a day and deaths in the ongoing third wave.

According to the Ministry of Health, 5,870 more cases have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 784,108.

While with 144 new deaths the death toll reached 16,842, as of April 22, the country has recorded 111,177 cases and 2,203 deaths.

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan set a new record for daily infections and deaths with 6,127 cases and 149 injuries, the highest single-day cases and deaths since June 2020.

The current number of active cases across the country is 84,976, while 682,290 patients have so far recovered. The recovery rate has also fallen from 95% to 87% since March.

