Did Trump pay Derek Chauvin’s legal fees?





On April 17, 2021, the Americas Last Line of Defense website published a new article. The story claimed that former US President Donald Trump was paying the legal fees for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvins. Three days later, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd.

The headlines of the articles read: Trump Picking Up Legal Fees From Officer Chains.

Donald Trump followed the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of the death of George Floyd. Trump knows he is innocent and has taken action. It was a secret, but it is now out in the open. Donald Trump finances the legal defense of Chauvins. Every penny of it. Trump called the accusations against Chauvin a witch hunt, much like the Russian witch hunt that he himself called the Liberal Democrats. He seems a lot of himself in Derek Chauvin.

Much like Chauvin, Donald Trump is a supposed tough guy, with fans acting like Chauvin is some kind of super cop, just like they pretend Trump is a super president. Democrats don’t know much, Trump likes to bet big on people. Usually the worst people. He therefore pays Derek Chauvins’ lawyers. Well, maybe Trump isn’t really paying anyone, so there’s definitely going to be a lawsuit here somewhere.

It’s no surprise that Chauvin’s supporters are the same foolish fools who backed Donald Trump. All the evidence is there, but they cover it up and cry out for media bias, fold their hands over their lying stomachs and straighten their dirty MAGA hats. They will not accept any sort of common sense or decency. God bless America.

This article is from a Facebook page and website that describes its release as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything about this website is fiction. This is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you think it’s real you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this purely fantasy site and actual people, places and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

The same article about Trump paying Chauvin’s legal fees was also shared on Facebook two days after Chauvin’s conviction.

Basically, here’s why we sometimes write about satire / humor.

