Xi Jinping Attends Leaders Climate Summit, Delivers Important Speech

On the evening of April 22, 2021, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping attended the Beijing Climate Leaders Summit via video link and delivered an important speech entitled “For Man and Woman. nature: building a community of life Together “.

Xi Jinping stressed that climate change poses serious problems for human survival and development. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global environmental governance, the international community must propose unprecedented ambition and action, discuss ways to meet this challenge and find a way forward so that man and nature live in harmony. . We must act with a sense of responsibility and unity, and work together to foster a community of life for man and nature.

First, we must be attached to the harmony between man and nature. We must treat nature as our root, respect it, protect it and follow its laws. We must protect nature and preserve the environment as we protect our eyes, and strive to foster a new relationship where man and nature can both prosper and live in harmony.

Second, we must commit to green development. Protecting the environment is protecting productivity, and improving the environment is increasing productivity. We must abandon development models that harm or harm the environment, and we must say no to short-sighted approaches of seeking short-term development gains at the expense of the environment. We must modernize our economic, energy and industrial structures and ensure that a healthy environment is there to support sustainable economic and social development around the world.

Third, we must be committed to systemic governance. Mountains, rivers, forests as well as farmlands, lakes, meadows and deserts all make up indivisible parts of the ecosystem. We must follow the innate laws of the ecosystem and properly balance all elements and aspects of nature. It is a path that can lead us to where we want to be, an ecosystem in good circulation and in global balance.

Fourth, we need to engage in a people-centered approach. We must seek ways to protect the environment, grow the economy, create jobs and eradicate poverty at the same time, so as to ensure social equity and justice during the green transition and to increase people’s sense of well-being, happiness and security. .

Fifth, we must be committed to multilateralism. We must work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice and focus on effective actions. We must keep the international system centered on the UN, comply with the objectives and principles set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. China welcomes the United States’ return to the multilateral climate governance process and looks forward to working with the international community, including the United States, to jointly advance global environmental governance.

Sixth, we must be committed to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. We must fully recognize the contribution of developing countries to climate action and take into account their particular challenges and concerns. Developed countries need to increase climate ambition and action, and at the same time help and support developing countries in finance, technology and capacity building.

Xi Jinping stressed that ecological progress and conservation have been enshrined in China’s comprehensive plan to build socialism with Chinese characteristics. China will continue to prioritize ecological conservation and follow a green, low-carbon path to development. China has officially announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This major strategic decision is made on the basis of our sense of responsibility to build a community with a shared future for humanity and our own need to ensure sustainable development. It requires extremely hard efforts on the part of China. We are currently developing an action plan and are already taking strong national action towards peak carbon. Support is provided to leading pioneers in communities, sectors and businesses. China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, strictly limit the increase in coal consumption during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, and gradually reduce it during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Xi Jinping stressed that as a participant, contributor and pioneer of global ecological conservation, China is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and promoting a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance for win-win cooperation. China will host COP15 at the Convention on Biological Diversity in October and looks forward to working with all parties to improve global governance of biodiversity. China has helped developing countries build capacity against climate change through various forms of results-based South-South cooperation. China has also made ecological cooperation a key component of Belt and Road cooperation, to bring lasting benefits to people in all Belt and Road partner countries.

Xi Jinping stressed that climate change poses urgent, formidable and long-term challenges for all of us. Yet, I am convinced that as long as we unite in our goals and efforts and work together, we will rise above global climate and environmental challenges and leave a clean and beautiful world for future generations.

Participating leaders said climate change is a major challenge facing the international community and requires concerted efforts at the global level. All countries should take swift action, redouble their efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen technological innovation, vigorously develop clean energy and create more employment opportunities and greater space for growth, in order to achieve development. green and more sustainable, to protect our common planet, and to live in harmony with nature for the benefit of future generations. They want the COP15 to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in Kunming to be a complete success. More attention needs to be paid to vulnerable countries and groups. Developed countries must provide more financing and technological support to developing countries to help them cope with and adapt to climate change.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the event.