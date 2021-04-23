Pakistan Can Make Money Only From Tourism, Says Prime Minister Imran Khan – News





The government is looking to explore the tourism sector for income, employment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that due to Pakistan’s immense tourism potential, the government is focusing on exploring the sector to generate income and jobs.

“Pakistan can make money only through tourism, both local and international, by reorganizing infrastructure and providing facilities for tourists,” the prime minister said at a check distribution ceremony in under the Ehsaas Scholarship and Kamyab Jawan programs.

The prime minister, who earlier inaugurated Kohsar University in Murree hill station, said the world-class institution will play a key role in equipping local students with the necessary skills in hotel management and tourism.

Imran Khan said that education is vital in the development of a nation because no one can progress without attaining higher education. Tourism education would help the new generation to learn the proper techniques to pursue a career in the booming sector, he added.

He said the previous government spent 830 million rupees on beautifying the Punjab house for their personal use, but the facility is now open to tourists.

The prime minister said the northern regions of Pakistan, its deserts and the regions of Balochistan offer a diverse range of tourist destinations.

He said domestic tourism in Pakistan has now doubled and once the pandemic is over, tourists from all over the world will visit the country.

He said that Switzerland, which was half the size of the northern regions of Pakistan and did not even match its breathtaking natural beauty, made between $ 60 billion and $ 80 billion a year from tourism alone. Pakistan, he said, had much more scenic areas that could increase its tourism potential.

Imran Khan regretted that previous governments had used the beautiful resort town of Murree only for rest and entertainment, but did not bother to build even one good hospital.

He said his government was building a hospital spread over 370 kanals in Murree.

The prime minister said raising the poor and neglected strata of society was the key to a nation’s progress. He had learned from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that serving the poor and the oppressed brought the blessings of Almighty Allah and led to prosperity.

He said the Scandinavian countries followed the principles of humanity and brought prosperity to their people.

Imran Khan referred to a report from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which clearly mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made significant progress after the year 2013, as Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf focused on raising the its poor and neglected sectors of society. Likewise, he said, he wanted to emulate the example across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the provincial government will develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist point, as will Murree.

He said the tourism, health and education projects for Murree would cost around 7.8 billion rupees, making it easier not only for tourists but also for local residents.

He said the inauguration of Kohsar University and the introduction of tourism as a discipline was also part of the government’s efforts to promote the sector.

In addition, the Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syedan ​​boys and girls colleges would also be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.13 billion, he added.

Usman Buzdar also announced the transformation of the Muree municipal committee into a municipal corporation, the construction of a new parking space, new building laws and the lifting of the ban on new construction in the city.

He also pledged for the construction of a tourist highway to link Murree to Kotli Sattian and water supply projects for the city.

National Assembly Member Sadaqat Abbasi said the inauguration of Kohsar University was in line with the prime minister’s vision to promote tourism in the country.

He said the government will conduct joint ventures with private companies to carry out tourism projects aimed at creating jobs and economic activity in the region.

He said that a Road-II shopping center was planned on the Murree Expressway where multinational food chains would open their outlets and that the project would be carried out without costing public money.

Abbasi told the rally that five colleges in towns around Murree would be affiliated with Kohsar University.

He asked the prime minister to lead the early planning of the tourist corridor to link Murree to Kahuta.

Previously, the prime minister had been informed that Kohsar University would offer courses in science, arts, travel and tourism, and hotel management, and would be affiliated with international universities.

The Prime Minister also planted a sapling in Murree as part of his Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and launched the Tuberculosis Sanatorium modernization project.

