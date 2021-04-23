Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accuses GOP members including Donald Trump of reinforcing systemic racism: “Republicans want black people to disappear”





Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has defended black causes throughout his public life. It is only natural that he sees Republicans in a negative light.

The Harlem-born center was one of the most dominant players in league history. Kareem’s skyhook is considered the most unstoppable shot in basketball, and for good reason.

Kareem is one of the few players to have won championships in high school, college and the pros. Kareem also had the opportunity to win an Olympic medal in 1968. But he boycotted the national team’s appeal in solidarity with Mohammad Ali, protesting the Vietnam War.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has defined dominance and victory throughout his career 🏆

-All-time points leader-19x All-Star NBA-6x NBA MVP-6x NBA Champion

Happy 74th birthday to Lakers legend and skyhook master pic.twitter.com/Go0n0LDCAI

Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2021

Also Read: Lakers With LeBron James Can’t Beat Nuggets Or Blazers: Charles Barkley Hilariously Bet On Damian Lillard And Nikola Jokic Again

Social justice and racial equality have again come to the fore following an upsurge in violence. The Derek Chauvin trial has been closely scrutinized by people around the world.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes Republican Party for marginalizing black people

Kareem recently wrote an opinion piece on The Guardian. In this he described exactly the kind of experiences he had during his 74 years in America.

Kareem comes from a generation that lived through segregation and were most impressionable during the Civil Rights era. Obviously, he has seen some very politically charged situations in the history of the country. Lakers legend writes that:

“Today, we need this commitment more than ever, because if there has ever been a case of black lives, it doesn’t matter, it is the nearly 250 laws since the November elections that have been adopted throughout. the country, designed to marginalize black voters.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Will Never Be Loved As LeBron James: Shannon Sharpe Performs Psychoanalysis On Nets Star For Repeated Controversy

“It is time for all the sports leagues that are meant to embody America’s ideals of teamwork, fair play and a level playing field to come together with one voice to represent their players, their fans and their Constitution for put an end to this attempt to steal democracy. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos