Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to make Covid-19 vaccines free

As Kerala reported another spike of 28,447 Covid-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak started last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change policy vaccination program and provide free doses to the overburdened state.

Speaking to media in the state capital, the CM told the virtual meeting chaired by the prime minister that he assessed him about the vaccine shortage and told him the new policy would impose an additional burden on the State which is already under the effect of the crisis. pandemic. He expressed the hope that the Union government would soon take a proactive decision on this matter.

In India, the main vaccines have been distributed free of charge. When the country is going through a difficult situation, it is not appropriate to impose a levy on vaccines. The three tier pricing mechanism is really intriguing. I hope the Prime Minister will realize this and rethink, the CM said, adding that most states expressed similar views at the meeting. He said the state needed 1300 crore to meet the vaccine bill if the Center insists on vaccine fees.

Vijayan said the state cannot wait endlessly for the doses and will develop a plan to buy directly from the market. For the herd, vaccination is important. We want to do it as quickly as possible to contain the surge. In the state, only 11% of people have been exposed to the virus, so we need to act quickly, the CM said, adding that despite the increase in cases, the state has maintained the highest death rate. low, 0.39% in the country.

The CM congratulated people for contributing to the CM relief fund to pay for the vaccine expenses. It is truly heartwarming. Also on Friday we received more than a crore towards that. It shows the spirit of the people. We will create a separate fund for this and use it only for vaccines, he said.

He said the second wave in Kerala was critical and the government would do everything possible to save lives. It is more than we expected. There is no shortcut, but people will have to go through the restrictions. If we work in unison, we can overcome this like last year, he said, adding that the weekend restrictions would be in the direction of lockdown. The government also called an all-party meeting on Monday. He said a decision on further restrictions would be taken after the all-party meeting.

The state hit another record 28,477 cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 21.78%. With 27 dead, the death toll rose to 5,055. Ernakulam district tops the list with 4,548 cases. The active workload also increased to 1,78,983. The first case of the coronavirus was reported in the country of Kerala in January 2020, when a medical student in China returned to Thrissur.