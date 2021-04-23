Night Hunt for the featured event





Night Hunt takes place with good luck in the Bourbon King Handicap (1,300m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (April 24).

1. OOTY LAKE HANDICAP (1200m), 6 years and over, rated 00 to 25, 10-30. morning: 1. Mulligan (9) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Flame Of Diablo (1) Ram Nandan 59.5, 3. Pragmatic (6) Nazar Alam 59.5, 4. Sundance (5) Indrajeet K 59.5, 5. Queen Supreme (7) R. Manish 58.5, 6. Street Cat (4) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 7. Betty Boop (2) Irshad Alam 56.5, 8. Price Striker (8) Muzaffar 54.5 and 9. Amazing Kitten (3) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. MULLIGAN, 2. STREET CAT, 3. PRAGMATIC

2. MINT HANDICAP APPROACH (1,200 m), 4 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 11 to 00: 1. Papal Decree (4) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Moment Of Life (10) Kuldeep Singh 54, 5, 3. Sunday Warrior (9) P. Koushik 54,5, 4. Countrys Genius (1) Koshi Kumar 53,5, 5. Golden Streak (3) Nakhil Naidu 53,5, 6. Icy River (6) Surya Prakash 53, 7. Rajputana (5)) Manikandan 52.5, 8. Romantic bay (8) A. Ayaz Khan 52.5, 9. Alwaysastar (7) Shahar Babu 52 and 10. Sovereignaire (2) Farid Ansari 51.

1. GOLDEN STREAK, 2. PAPAL DECREE, 3. MOMENT OF LIFE

3. OASIS STAR PLATE (1,200m), 3 years old only (Conditions), 11-30: 1. Battista (7) P. Koushik 56, 2. Coup De Etait (9) Kuldeep Singh 56, 3. Eagle Prince (4 ) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Glorious Legend (1) Nikhil Naidu 56, 5. Mystic Magician (5) AM Alam 56, 6. Regal Kid (10) KV Baskar 56, 7. War Emblem (6) BR Kumar 56, 8. Bohemian grandeur (8) Rajendra Singh 54.5, 9. Dashing beauty (3) Surya Prakash 54.5 and 10. Sovereign power (2) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. GLORIOUS LEGEND, 2. BATTISTA, 3. EAGLE PRINCE

4. YOUR HANDICAP ROYAL MAJESTY (Div. I), (1,200 m), 5 years and over, 40 to 65 years, 12:00 to noon: 1. Including Dilly Dally (2) Shay Kumar 62.5, 2. Starlight (1) Manikandan 61.5, 3. This is my class (9) KV Baskar 61.5, 4. Thomas Hardy (4) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 5. Esteva (6) P. Koushik 59, 5, 6. Star Waves (3) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 7. Butterfly (5) Rayan Ahmed 56.5, 8. Red Hot Jet (8) Kuldeep Singh 55 and 9. Star Convoy (7) Irshad Alam 53.5.

1. STAR WAVES, 2, BUTTERFLY, 3. THOMAS HARDY

5. BOURBON KING HANDICAP (1,300 m), from 60 to 85, 12:30 p.m .: 1. Flag of the storm (10) Shahar Babu 60, 2. Night hunting (9) P. Sai Kumar 57, 3. Octavian ( 3) Inayat 56.5, 4. Catelyn (1) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 5. Hebron (8) BR Kumar 55.5, 6. Excellent Phoenix (6) Rayan Ahmed 54.5, 7. Seigneurie (2) Brisson 54.5 , 8. Sasakwa (7) P. Koushik 54, 9. Priceless Rule (4) Nakhat Singh 53.5 and 10. Wakeful 5) Surya Prakash 52.5.

1. NIGHT HUNT, 2. LORD, 3. SASAKWA

6. YOUR ROYAL MAJESTY DISABILITY (Div. II), (1,200 m), 5 years and over, rated 40 to 65, 1-00: 1. Namaqua (4) P. Koushik 61, 2. Manzoni (3) P . Sai Kumar 55, 3. Kings Show (5) R. Manish 54, 4. Asian Warrior (2) Indrajeet K 53.5, 5. Branka (6) BR Kumar 53.5, 6. Full bloom (7) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 7 Undeniable (1) Shahr Babu 53.5 and 8. Magic wish (8) Surya Prakash 50.

1. NAMAQUA, 2. MANZONI, 3. KINGS SHOW

7. TATIANA HANDICAP (1600 m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Inkonito (7) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Rafaele (1) Nazar Alam 59.5, 3. Brilliant Script (10) KV Baskar 57, 4. Welcome Winner (5) Kuldeep Singh 55,5, 5. Blue Patent (9) Manikandan 55, 6. My Triumph (3) Brisson 54,5, 7. Sea Script (8) Nikhil Naidu 53, 5, 8. Pink Pearl (4) Shahar Babu 53, 9. Glorious Nissy (2) R. Manish 51,5 and 10. Perfect Support (6) Ram Nandan 50.

1. INKONITO, 2. WELCOME TO THE WINNER, 3. BLUE PATENT

8. BOAT HOUSE HANDICAP (1,400 m), ages 4 and up, rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Haran (7) R. Manish 60, 2. Propahlady (10) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Sifan (3) Surya Prakash 59, 4. Sweet Home (9) Nazar Alam 59, 5. Star Chieftain (5) Rajendra Singh 58, 6. Driftwood Pacific (1) Manikandan 57.5, 7. Queen justitia (6) Koshi Kumar 57.5 , 8 Golden Heart (2) Shahar Babu 57, 9. Diamond Arazans (8) P. Koushik 56 and 10. Arazinger (4) Azad Alam 53.5.

1. PROPAHLADY, 2. SIFAN, 3. ARAZINGER

