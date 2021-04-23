Palace denies verbal fishing deal between Duterte and Xi

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Friday denied that President Rodrigo Duterte had reached a fishing deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, contradicting a 2019 statement by a former palace spokesman who said the deal was “informal.” but “binding”.

Retired Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio, a vocal critic of Duterte’s handling of the West Philippine Sea conflict, said the Chinese government was not taking the Philippines’ diplomatic protests seriously because of its fishing agreement with Duterte.

The Philippines recently lodged diplomatic protests against the presence of Chinese ships in the Julian Felipe Reef, an area of ​​its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, over which it enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve all resources.

“There is no truth in the speculation of an alleged ‘verbal fishing agreement’ between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jin Ping, nor that Chinese vessels have been encouraged to stay in the western part of the country. Philippine Sea despite diplomatic protests and strong statements from the Philippines government officials, ”Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

“It is unfounded and it is simply a conjecture,” he added.

Roque’s statement contradicts an earlier remark by his predecessor, former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, who claimed that the verbal fishing agreement between Duterte and Xi is binding because there is mutual consent of both parties.

“You know, even in law, even if it’s verbal, it’s valid and binding as long as both parties have mutual consent. This is why it is an agreement, (you know in law, even if it is verbal, it is valid and binding as long as there is mutual consent of the two parties. That is why it is about ‘a deal),’ Panelo said at a press briefing on July 1, 2019.

“I don’t think anybody signed. It’s like that, it’s like they just spoke. I know that sometimes heads of state they have words of honor eh (I think every “They haven’t signed anything. It seems they just spoke. You know, sometimes heads of state have a word of honor,” he added.

Roque did not respond to questions aimed at clarifying the apparent contradiction between his statement and that of Panelo.

Roque said under Philippine laws, a fisheries agreement can only be reached through a treaty. He cited Article 2 (1) (a) of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which states that a treaty is an international agreement between states in written form.

“Obviously, a treaty has to be written. No such treaty or agreement exists between the Philippines and China,” the Palace spokesman said.

“The president does not tolerate illegal commercial fishing by any state in Philippine waters,” he added.

Roque, nevertheless, said the president recognizes that subsistence or non-commercial fishing may be permitted as recognition of traditional fishing rights emphasized by the arbitral tribunal itself in its award on jurisdiction in the case between the Philippines and China.

“So let’s stop making malicious speculations and false statements to unnecessarily inflame the situation. We ask everyone to focus their time and efforts on productive activities that will allow us to help each other in this time of pandemic,” Roque said.

During his fourth State of the Nation address on July 22, 2019, Duterte said he spoke to Xi about the plight of Filipino fishermen in the western Philippine Sea.

“What am I going to tell them? So I said (What am I going to tell them? Said), ‘Let’s do this to each other. “Of course, when Xi says, ‘I’m going to fish,’ who can stop him? And I said. (I told him), ‘We will fish because we claim it,’ Duterte said.

“And sabi ko (I said), ‘Please allow because …’ Before that they were hunting our fishermen. ‘Di ba inaabog nila? Kaya sabi ko (They are hunting fishermen, no So I said) “Don’t chase them because Filipinos believe they are too – they claim to,” he added.

“Now, if you take – take the Filipinos away, magkagulo talaga ‘yan (there will be chaos). And that could lead to ,,, not really war, and I said, ‘we have to …’ Kaya ang sabi ko (So I said) … When I said, ‘I permit ‘, it was on the premise that I own the property. Pero hindi tayo (but we are not) in control of the property. Ayan magsabi sila (Then they said), “Of course I will allow you.” Kaya pinabalik (This is why they were allowed to return). ”