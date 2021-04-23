PM inaugurates Kohsar University, modernization of TB Sanatorium hospital in Murree – Pakistan





Posted April 23, 2021 4:47 PM

MURREE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Kohsar University and the modernization of the TB Sanatorium hospital in Murree.

The Prime Minister, as part of the Clean and Green campaign, also planted a sapling during his one-day visit to Murree.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said the government is focused on developing new tourist destinations to promote tourism and provide jobs for local people. He said tourism is the future of Pakistan and Kohsar University will bring a lot in this regard.

Imran Khan said that we can repay our debt by promoting the tourism sector in all regions of the country. He said Switzerland earns around $ 80 billion annually from tourism. He said that Switzerland has developed tourism as a science and started hotel management courses and we can also earn more by developing our northern regions and other tourist spots across Pakistan. He said the tourism sector is flourishing in Pakistan with a double pace every year.

The Prime Minister, on occasion, also planted a sapling as part of the Clean and Green campaign. He distributed checks to deserving people under the Ehsas program as well as loans under the Kamyab Jawan program.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said that Kotli Sattian would be developed as a new tourist spot to accommodate more and more tourists. He said a parking space will be built in Murree, while work is underway on the entry and exit points of the hill station to avoid traffic jams. He said further development projects will be launched for Rawalpindi, Murree and other areas of the province.

It can be added that the creation of Kohsar University is an important step forward to promote the tourism sector in the country. It will be affiliated with a leading international university to make it a world-class learning seat for tourism studies.

The establishment of Kohsar University is an important step forward in promoting the tourism sector in the country.

Kohsar University will be affiliated with one of the leading international universities to make it a world-class university for tourism studies and ensure international standards of education.

