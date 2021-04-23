PM Modi to virtually launch Swamitva Yojana extension





Lucknow, April 23 (UNI) In a bid to revolutionize real estate record keeping in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the “Swamitva Yojana” extension on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. Accelerating the pace of development in Indian villages, Swamitva Yojana, which only operates in nine states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, will launch in each state on April 24, officials here said on Saturday. On this occasion, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister will digitally distribute property cards (Gharauni) to 57,401 villagers from 425 villages in the state. It is a fact that Uttar Pradesh, under the dynamic leadership of CM Yogi, the state is at the forefront of providing “gharauni” to the true owners of the houses. The “ gharauni ” (residential registers) will be distributed to villagers in several villages in the UP, including Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Etah, Etawah, Mainpuri, Varanasi, Bareilly, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Baghpat , Muzaffarnagar, etc. It will be for the 4th time since the independence of India that on the model of “Khatauni”, property cards will be given to the villagers as a document of ownership of their residential property. Previously, on October 12, 2021, no less than 41,431 villagers from 346 villages in 37 districts of the UP received the certificates of ownership digitally in the presence of the Prime Minister. On December 15, 2021, CM Yogi handed over the rural residential registers to no less than 10,041 villagers from 229 villages. Later, on February 12, 2021, a total of 2,09016 villagers from 1,001 villages in 11 districts of the state received “gharaunis”. Under the Swamitva Yojana, land in populated rural areas will be mapped using modern technologies, including the use of drones to demarcate the land. This program will also make it easier for villagers to benefit from bank loans. To eliminate property disputes, registers of 82,913 villages will be digitized as part of this ambitious program. So far, 20,298 villages have been identified using drones and digital mapping work is underway. According to information received from officials of the Board of Revenue, the work to give ownership to the real owners of houses built in rural areas must be completed by 2025. Villagers in 2,481 villages across the country have obtained their property rights. To date, 2,60,788 villagers have received their property cards. Last year, as part of the pilot project, “Swamitva Yojana” was launched in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. According to the officials, the villagers who received the “gharauni” will now be able to buy and sell their properties without any challenge and will also allow the villagers to access bank financing. Calling “ Swamitva Yojana ” a major revolution towards rural empowerment, CM Yogi said on February 12 that “ Gharauni ” was not simply a government document aimed at giving ownership of land, but rather a means to build confidence and esteem them and make them autonomous. UNI MB SHK2109

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos