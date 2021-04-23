Has Former President Donald Trump Received The COVID Vaccine?





Former President Donald Trump wants Americans, and especially his supporters, to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

I’m all for the vaccine, Trump told New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin Thursday. It is one of the great achievements, a real miracle, and not just for the United States. Saved tens of millions of lives around the world. Saved entire countries.

The former president received his first dose of the vaccine at the White House in January and the second injection in Florida, he told Goodwin. Melania Trump, the former first lady, was also vaccinated, Trump said.

If we hadn’t had a vaccine, it would have been like the Spanish Flu of 1918, Trump told the New York Post. The 1919 pandemic is estimated to have killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 has so far killed around 3 million people, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.

Trump believes in the vaccine

The New York Post interview was not the first time former President Trump tried to encourage his supporters to get the coronavirus vaccine this week.

In an interview with Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was asked to make a commercial supportive coronavirus vaccine because many of our people don’t want not get vaccinated.

Do you encourage people to get it ?, Hannity asked the former president. I encourage them to take it. Yes, Trump replied. I had it and took it, Trump told the Fox News host that he had contracted the coronavirus and had also received the vaccine. Because I believe. Four former presidents united to encourage vaccination

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are each featured in an Ad Council video that shows them and former First Ladies getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This vaccine is synonymous with hope, Obama said in the video. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease. In order to get rid of this pandemic, it is important for our citizens to get vaccinated, Bush said.

The partisan vaccine divide is widening

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that Republicans say they are less likely to get the coronavirus vaccine than Democrats.

Democrats are now 27 percentage points more likely than Republicans to say they plan to get, or have already received, a coronavirus vaccine (83% to 56%), according to Pew. This gap is wider than those seen at multiple points in 2020, the Pews study showed.

