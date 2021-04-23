Jokowi Geber 1.2 million hectares of social forestry in Riau, LHK Agency: Get involved!

Bisnis.com, PEKANBARU – The Environment and Forestry Service of Riau Province (DLHK) hopes that the region will be involved in the process of verifying the social forestry (PS) proposal of forest farmers’ groups (KTH) which is the President Joko Widodo’s program.

Riau DLHK bureau chief Maamun Murod shared this after holding a meeting with the senior management of PSKL’s functional policy analyst at Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) A. Rachman and head of the Social Forest Agency of Environmental Partnership (BPSKL)) Medan, April. This meeting aims to accelerate the implementation of social forestry covering an area of ​​1.2 million hectares in the province of Riau.

According to Murod, under the current PS enforcement rules, all verifications and decisions on whether or not to approve KTH’s PS proposal are in the hands of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Meanwhile, DLHK in the regions is just a companion.

“We were only involved in the technical consideration phase. Only that”, said Murod, Friday (23/4/2021)

In addition, he continued, Pertek could be issued after the applicant passes the verification and administration at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Supposedly, the PS proposal came from the DLHK of each province.

“We are not blaming the ministry, we just want the public to understand that the PS is a quick process. But the determinant is not in us, but in the center, namely the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” he said.

Even though Murod has continued, until now, tied to other forest management permits such as HTI, HPA, ecosystem restoration and others, the process must obtain a recommendation from the governor as regional manager. The governor’s permit was issued by the Riau DPM-PTSP service, after a first examination by the DLHK office.

“I hope that the rules regarding the study program will be improved. For this study program to take place in a structured way, the process must start with the regions,” he hoped.

So said Murod, DLHK will follow up on PS KTH’s proposal, KLHK. So that all PS candidates cannot submit their proposals directly to the Ministry of the Environment and Forests.

Murod added that involving the regions in the PS proposal process would certainly minimize problems on the ground. For example, permits overlap on land owned by local and village communities.

“The PS regulation must involve the regions, because it is our territory. So that there is no overlap, for example the rubber plantations which penetrate in the village forests or the goods of the local communities”, at -he explains.

Other than that, Murod said, there was a KTH that requested a PS that was not registered or registered. So there is a concern, there are two KTHs asking for the PS on the same ground.

If DLHK Riau has been involved in the PS app from the start, the overlap will not occur. Because they will check the location, so there is a map in Arzhisnya.

“As soon as there are other candidates, we can explain that this location already has one. So there will be no overlap,” he said.

So far, Murod said, out of the 1.2 million hectares of the PS area in Riau province, only around 120,000 hectares have been implemented on the ground with 79 KTH as an applicant.

In fact, out of the 79 applications of PS KTH, only a few are still in use. Because some PS sites were simply abandoned by KTH due to the absence of a companion from the forest service or from an NGO.

“They only got permission. After that, because there was no companion, the place was just abandoned,” he said.

According to Murod, this condition is certainly a new problem, as the forest area which has obtained a PS permit at KTH is not being used properly. Therefore, DLHK’s involvement in the PS application verification process is considered very important.

