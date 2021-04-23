UK MPs say China has committed genocide against Uyghurs, Beijing calls ‘cooked’

British MPs voted to declare that the government led by Xi Jinping in China was committing genocide against the Uyghurs in the remote region of Xinjiang. Even though the action does not require government action, British MPs passed the resolution on April 23, which is expected to further deteriorate bilateral relations between Britain and China, according to the Guardian report. Asia Minister Nigel Adams reportedly acknowledged that there was credible information and evidence of the widespread use of forced labor, internment camps and the targeting of ethnic groups.

Adams also noted that all of the actions constituted a clear and systematic violation of human rights. However, he reportedly added that the UK’s long-held position has been that determination of genocide is a matter for competent national and international courts. The British MPs vote is the latest addition to growing pressure from Western democracies on China. Thursday’s vote in UK parliaments was even welcomed by US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez. He said British lawmakers have brought to light the blatant abuses committed by the Chinese state against the Uyghur people. The free world must be united in calling the Chinese government to account for these abuses.

China accuses UK of preparing motion

China has responded to British lawmakers adopting Beijing’s motion committing genocide in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs. The Chinese Embassy in the UK condemning the latest move accused UK lawmakers of concocting the motion in an attempt to discredit and attack China. Further rejecting allegations of genocide in Xinjiang, China said the allegations were the most absurd lie of the century, an insult and outrageous affront to the Chinese people, and a blatant violation of international law and basic standards governing international relations. .

British parliaments voted on Thursday after the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, in a new report released on April 19, said that the government of Chinese President Xi Jinpings was committing crimes against humanity to break the lineage, the roots of the Muslim ethnic minority, the Uyghurs. He also held the Chinese leadership for the widespread policies of mass detention, torture and cultural persecution, among other offenses. In the 53-page report, Human Rights Watch also called for global action against those responsible to strengthen accountability and corner the Chinese government.

Image credits: AP