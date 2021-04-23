Politics
Boris Johnson must end witch-hunt trial, demands daughter of soldier killed by IRA
Ms Bankier, 51, said: Boris Johnson must end the trial and it is wrong that he has not already done so. He is the Prime Minister and his word carries a lot of weight. There must be something he can do.
These two guys were investigated all these years ago and have been cleared of any wrongdoing, so why should they stand trial now? They are old men and they shouldn’t have to go through this.
It feels like it’s a witch hunt against them. It should be abandoned even at this late stage. At the end of the day, they were just doing their job.
It’s devilish and disgusting after all this time. They’re old men now, so what’s the point?
She supported Mr Mercer, a former army captain, for taking a stand by resigning. Johnny Mercer, she says, sounds like a man of principle in defending soldiers.
Ms Bankier recounted how she believed in karma and that if McCann had been responsible in any way for his father’s death, then he was getting what he deserved.
The decision to prosecute Private A, now 72, and Private C, 70, was taken by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Northern Ireland and follows a review of the case by the team historical inquiries (HET) in 2010. HET concluded McCann’s shooting dead was not justified.
In a 2016 interview, Private C said: All I tried to do was serve loyally and professionally as a soldier. Only some kind of psychopath would take the slightest pleasure in the death of a man. I wish I hadn’t been involved, but at the same time no one will ever convince me that my actions that day were anything other than good deeds. I did my duty when called upon to do so.
An HET report said three soldiers shot McCann, who was unarmed, as he tried to flee. He was hit by two or three bullets and was pronounced dead in hospital. The third soldier known as Private B has since died.
The soldiers had tried to resuscitate him but to no avail. But the report paints an incomplete picture of what happened as key participants in the events leading up to McCann’s death were not found.
McCann, who was never arrested or charged with murder prior to his death, was viewed by security forces as a dangerous terrorist and someone who would be armed and would not hesitate to use his weapon to resist the arrest, according to the report.
He was thought to be wearing a disguise, having dyed his hair, when he was spotted by two officers of the special branch of the Royal Ulster Constabulary. They summoned the soldiers to help them detain McCann.
Critically, these special branch officers remain unidentified and authorities investigating McCann’s death, it is understood, have been unable to locate them.
McCann’s daughter, Nuala once said: “Our father’s murder was not justified. It was unwarranted.”
The trial, which is set to last four weeks, is taking place in a Belfast court but without a jury present, under a system known as the Diplock court introduced during the unrest.
A judge will decide the guilt or innocence of the two soldiers. Soldiers, if found guilty, face a sentence of life imprisonment, while under the rules agreed upon for terrorists convicted under the Good Friday Agreement, the maximum they would serve for any offense is two years.
