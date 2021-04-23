Why ‘Clean Plate’ Should Only Be Part of China’s War on Food Waste | Food industry analysis

President Xi called the amount of food wasted in China “shocking and distressing”

Although the Asian powerhouse has recently experienced a decline in population growth, food security remains a major issue. Andy Coyne examines what lies behind China’s attempts to tackle food waste through its Clean Plate strategy.

Eyebrows may have been raised last year when, in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “green recovery” in the global economy.

After all, China is generally near the top of the rankings for the world’s biggest polluters, especially when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions.

However, while there may have been a moment’s drive to Damascus for President Xi and his government, there are also more compelling, non-altruistic reasons why Beijing is embracing sustainability.

And in the food industry, these reasons are intrinsically linked to safety.

Alchemer – amazing survey software for business. Please complete my inquiry now

With a population of 1.4 billion, or about 22% of the world’s population, China is well aware that it has to fight on multiple fronts to feed everyone.

One of those fronts is the Clean Plate campaign, which was announced last August.

The initiative is an attempt to reduce food waste, after Xi called the amount wasted in the country “shocking and agonizing.” And, while this is a campaign largely targeted at consumers and the restaurant market, there are implications for the food industry at large.

Climate change is a major problem for China and its food supply. Massive flooding in the south of the country last year wreaked havoc with the rice and grain crops. Urbanization is another big problem as more and more people move to cities and use food outlets.

Another major concern of the Chinese government is the culture of over-ordering food to impress customers. And the ongoing trade war with the United States is impacting a country that imports roughly $ 75 billion in food annually.

But, even after announcing the Clean Plate initiative, what the Chinese government has yet to do is publish a series of food waste rules and regulations. Instead, it relies on restaurant operators and consumers to do the right thing.

To some extent, it appears to be working. The Wuhan Restaurant Industry Association, for example, has urged restaurants in the city to limit the number of dishes served to diners – implementing an earlier system known as N-1 where groups must order one dish less than the number of diners.

Overall, the strategy appears to be recognition from the Chinese government that while it wants to tackle food security, tackling food waste may be an easier victory.

Michelle Huang, consumer food analyst for the Netherlands-based financial services group Rabobank in Shanghai, says: “More and more people have moved to cities in China. There is less space for families. , people in cities are likely to have more moving lives and this is leading more and more consumers looking for convenience and food delivery.

“The food delivery business in China is booming, but we’ve also seen an increase in food waste. At the same time, we have climate change and weather events affecting agricultural production. The last rice crop was damaged by the floods. food waste on a more urgent agenda and action is needed. “

Tao Zhang, co-founder of Dao Foods International investment fund, which supports meat alternatives businesses in China, also understands the need for action, but worries whether the Clean Plate campaign is a reflection short term.

“This [the Clean Plate campaign] focuses on China’s food security concerns. It should be adopted because it helps, but it’s not necessarily a long-term solution to the problem, ”he says.

“Food waste needs to be tackled more holistically. Short-term factors are the pandemic and its impact on the global supply chain and the floods of the past year which wiped out the harvest and added to the rise in food prices. China’s trade war. “

Zhang suggests that climate change and China’s lack of self-sufficiency in food production are at the heart of the country’s food security concerns.

“It’s difficult to feed 22% of the world’s population when you are not necessarily self-sufficient,” he says. “China still imports a lot of food – over $ 75 billion – so the trade war with the United States is not helping.”

Regarding Clean Plate, Huang and Zhang suggest that the campaign’s inherent self-control involves a huge cultural shift.

“The Chinese have a culture of over-ordering to improve their economic status,” says Huang. “Restaurants may offer smaller portions. Or you can have different pricing strategies that could charge customers a premium if they can’t finish all of the dishes they ordered from the buffet restaurants.

“I think on the consumer side, it’s kind of education. When people have large gatherings, they’ll have to order less than before and take the excess home with them as takeout.”

Zhang adds, “If your guest’s plate is empty at the end of a meal, you’re not doing a good job. The Chinese government is aware of this cultural problem and is trying to solve it. But food service providers are business people, so they want people to do it. order as many dishes as possible. “

For Zhang, the larger issue relates to the challenges of food security at the macro level.

“China is roughly self-sufficient in grains – producing more than 90% of rice, corn and grains – but more than 80% of soybeans is imported,” he says.

“China must focus on the protein challenge. It must be resolved as soon as possible. China’s new middle class is used to having good protein products.”

The danger here was reduced last year when pork prices rose 135% in one month due to the African swine fever crisis that hit the pork industry in China.

Zhang believes that while Beijing has so far relied on the goodwill of restaurant operators and consumers to some extent, more stringent measures may be introduced later.

“They’re trying to make it a more moral campaign, but at some point you might have to build in rules and regulations to make people accountable,” he says.

A close eye on the offer

While the campaign primarily focuses on restaurant outlets and consumer habits, the Chinese government is also monitoring food waste in the supply chain between manufacturers and grocery stores, especially in the area of ​​fresh produce to shorter shelf life.

“There is also a lot of food waste associated with food production and logistics,” says Zhang. “The Chinese like to buy fresh food: vegetables, meat and other food products. If the vegetables are not sold within a day or two, the supermarket will not sell them.”

“This is a technological problem. The players in production and transportation need to solve the problem. This is an area where the government can step in and subsidize R&D efforts in areas such as road technology. cold chain and better storage technology. This would help ensure that production, process and transport waste is minimized. “

One company that is already working on this issue is the large American fruit and vegetable company Dole Food Co.

About 90% of Dole’s business in China revolves around fresh produce such as bananas, pineapples and avocados, which it imports into the country or source from local suppliers, in the case of products such as peaches. and corn.

Welcoming the Chinese government’s decision, Singapore-based Christian Wiegele, president of Dole’s Asia Fresh division, said the company is considering initiatives to extend shelf life, cold chain technology and ugly fruits.

“We are looking for opportunities to extend the shelf life of fresh produce,” he says. “We started a fund to seek partners to come up with ideas on extending shelf life.

“Transporting bananas from the Philippines to China could mean a shelf life of up to 30 days. It would be important if we could extend that.”

With China – and Dole itself – trying to avoid plastic packaging, a popular idea right now seems to be to put a natural protective coating on the fruit.

“We are also investing in cold chain technology, especially around Tier 3 cities and more rural areas,” Wiegele adds.

“We are working with logistics partners in this area. Bananas, for example, should be placed in a cold chain no more than three hours after being harvested until they reach the retailer without interruption. We need to improve in this area in data and hardware assets.

“And, with ‘ugly’ fruit, there is a perception that the food has to be perfect. Otherwise people don’t buy it or throw it away and it becomes rubbish. As an industry, we have to educate. consumers on the fruit that is not perfect on the outside is perfect on the inside. “

Wiegele is confident that the Chinese government will ask the industry to do more, whether in the form of regulations or not.

“We are established from a mentality perspective,” he says. “But will we have all the assets in place? It’s a long journey and we’re only at the beginning. But we’re embracing it. [the Clean Plate campaign]. As a responsible supplier, we have a role to play here and we are working to reduce food waste in the supply chain. “

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of the digital magazine of just-food.